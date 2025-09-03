The Hunting Wives season 2 looks much brighter after creator update

The Hunting Wives is one of the breakout shows of the summer on Netflix. Finally, after what feels like months of waiting, we finally have some news about The Hunting Wives season 2 that we've been waiting for.

Rebecca Cutter, the creator of The Hunting Wives, spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the show's successful first season, how the show moved from Starz to Netflix, and what's next for season 2 after that epic cliffhanger ending.

While Netflix has not announced a second season yet, Cutter did offer an optimistic answer when asked about season 2.

"Nothing official, but I feel like everybody wants that!" Cutter told THR.

In the interview, THR also confirmed that, per their sources, Netflix is "in talks" for season 2.

Look, that should come as no surprise to everyone who watched this series. We haven't seen anything like it on Netflix, probably ever. There's no doubt fans want to see the series continue to find out what's next for Sophie (Brittany Snow) and Margo (Malin Akerman).

Obviously, we don't know everything happening behing the scenes, and it's definitely in Cutter's best interest not to say too much. We all know by now how Netflix likes to operate, and it seems like the renewals and cancellations are best handled behind closed doors. There are also many tricky logistical issues with this because Netflix basically licensded the first season in the United States from Lionsgate. In other countries, Lionsgate made other distribution deals, so there's a lot of redtape to work through, but it sure seems like Cutter and everyone involved with the show is ready for season 2. And, the fans are, too!

What to expect in The Hunting Wives season 2

The Hunting Wives on Netflix, Lionsgate

As for what's going to happen, Cutter confirmed Ted, played by Dermot Mulroney, would return. She also seemed to confirm that Katie Lowes and Chrissy Metz, who played Jill and Starr, will not return for season 2, for obvious reasons.

Cutter mentioned a potential season 2 time jump, so we aren't starting the season right after Sophie dropped Kyle (Michael Aaron Milligan) in the lake. In the THR interview, Cutter also shared a little about what to expect between Sophie and Margo in season 2.

"You are good at trying to get me to spill! I mean, they’re the two leads of the show, of course, you’re getting more Sophie and Margo. Just, what does that mean? And where does it end up? I’m not going to tell you! But they will have many scenes together. I can say that."

That's very interesting moving forward! Of course, Sophie couldn't just ship off to Boston and leave this world behind. There's no story there, but why would she stay? Why would she have to stay? That's a big question for me heading into season 2.

When could The Hunting Wives season 2 be on Netflix?

The Hunting Wives on Netflix, Lionsgate

So, look, I don't want to get too ahead of things, but it sure seems like things are moving in the right direction for season 2. We don't know if Cutter is already working on season 2 yet, but if so, that's definitely a good sign.

Unfortunately, it's probably going to take a long time until we get to see season 2. That's the big bummer with all this stuff happening behind the scenes. It definitely slows down progress. It's hard to say how long a show like this needs to film, but it's definitely a big commitment. The first season took about four months, and then you have all the post-production time and all that to factor in.

So, right now, if production could get going early next year, there's a chance we could see The Hunting Wives season 2 by the end of 2026. It's probably more likely that we'd have to wait until 2027 to see the next season, but it's just a little too early.

We'll share more news about The Hunting Wives season 2 as we find out!