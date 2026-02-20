The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 episode 1 recap: On the run again

Apple TV's 2026 lineup is full of popular TV shows that could have ended after the first season. Earlier this winter, Hijack returned for season 2 a few years after its premiere. Now, Apple TV is releasing a new season of The Last Thing He Told Me, the series starring Jennifer Garner based on the novel from Laura Dave, which debuted in 2023.

The Last Thing He Told Me was an engaging, seven-episode limited series that told the story of Hannah (Garner), whose husband disappears, leaving her with her stepdaughter Bailey (Angourie Rice) to protect and a mystery to solve.

By the end of the first season, Hannah accomplished that goal. She discovered that her husband Owen (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) once lived a different life. After turning witness against a crime family, he and his daughter had to go on the run and change their identities. That put Hannah and Bailey in danger, until she connected with Bailey’s grandfather (David Morse), who offered protection as long as Owen stayed gone.

To close the first season, we jumped forward five years, but it appeared Owen had turned up. Dave has a sequel to the original book, which serves as the basis for this second season. In The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 premiere, “Cape Cod,” we pick up right where we left off.

Owen returns

We pick up with the sequence that took place to close the first season. Hannah is preparing a show and waiting on Bailey to bring her new boyfriend. Owen is lurking and moves forward, brushing against her before disappearing. He spots Bailey outside, but she doesn’t see him. He hits the street and disappears.

We flashback five days to Houston. Owen is living in a trailer off the grid, but he’s putting in the work. He puts on a shipping outfit and heads to a facility. He sneaks in and gets a vantage point with a camera. Turns out, it belongs to the Campanos, and Owen is still collecting evidence. He’s also still in contact with Grady (Augusto Aguilera), working to gather evidence.

Owen hopes he can find enough to bring the Campanos down for good. When he does, he hopes to reunite with Hannah and Bailey. It’s clear from the opening that Hannah remains committed to him, even five years later. But making contact carries a big risk—something Grady is sure to point out.

A new life

Meanwhile, in nearby Austin, Hannah and Bailey are at her grandfather’s birthday party. Being able to have family—including her uncle Charlie (Josh Hamilton)—has been a blessing for Bailey. They also serve as a shield to keep stepmother and daughter safe. But the party comes to a quick close when Hannah spots the Campano patriarch (John Noble) at the party. Hannah is grateful for their help, but weary of the people that tried to kill them and Owen.

Back home, Hannah and Bailey have settled into a new life. Hannah still worries about potential danger, which has led to some training and heightened security. That turns out to be a good thing as a member of the Campano family appears to grab her and Bailey. She beats them and quickly escapes.

After collecting Bailey, Hannah enacts her emergency plan. They gather a new vehicle and pull supplies from a safe deposit box, but she got a message about heading to the Cape Code Inn. So, she heads there with Bailey, trying to make contact with Charlie to find out why things went so wrong. As they sit in the café, Hannah shares a sweet story about Owen with Bailey.

The phone rings, and it’s Charlie. He tells Hannah that Bailey’s grandfather is dead, meaning her protection is over. At the same time, she sees Grady enter the restaurant. It looks like they’re all going on the run, again.

The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 episode 1 review

I enjoyed the mystery of the first limited series for The Last Thing He Told Me. I could have seen it being a one-season miniseries and that working well.

Much like Hijack, I was weary of how we’d launch into a new season. Having a second book, and a series co-adapted by its author, certainly helps.

The breadcrumbs existed in the season 1 finale, and it makes a lot of sense to follow them and see the story through.

Speaking of the story, it picks up quickly in the season 2 premiere. I’m intrigued by where this might go, especially with the potential of Hannah, Owen, and Bailey being reunited in the fight this season.

Overall, it’s a solid premiere that gets me hooked into the story quickly. Let’s see where it leads.

