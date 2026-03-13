The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 episode 4 recap: Back to Austin

When we left off, our trio—Hannah (Jennifer Garner), Bailey (Angourie Rice), and Owen (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau)—was on the run again. But where are they headed, and what’s next? That’s the question on The Last Thing He Told Me season 2’s episode this week. And in that episode, “Ghosts,” we get the answer.

We start with Hannah and Bailey on the road. They’re headed back to Austin, following Owen’s lead. He’s gone ahead to meet with Grady (Augusto Aguilera). But predictably, Grady doesn’t show for the meeting. Owen has a bad feeling, but he lets Hannah try the Marshal’s office in Austin.

Owen heads to Grady’s house. While there, he discovers Grady. It’s been made to look like a suicide—like Grady took too many drugs. But Owen doesn’t buy it. He swipes a set of keys and heads to a storage locker, but it’s empty, too.

Hannah has no better luck. She meets with Maris Anderson (Michael Hyatt), Grady’s boss, and learns he’s been on suspension for a month. There is no official, active case, which means that everything Owen was working towards is a bust. Now, Maris and Grady’s old partner Ed (Elizabeth O’Donnell) is digging into the case. Owen calls to tell them about the empty storage facility, but he’s not willing to come in.

Meanwhile, as Hannah leaves the Marshal’s, the Campano henchmen have caught up to her and Bailey. Just as it looks bleak, help arrives. Those two that have been following them intervene just in the nick of time. Turns out, they work for Charlie (Josh Hamilton).

Seeing a ghost

Hannah and Bailey are safely delivered to Charlie at the family compound. They’re confused but grateful. Turns out Charlie has been having them followed for a while, fearing for their safety. And he had a good reason for it.

It’s not long before he reveals that Nicholas (David Morse) is still alive. He didn’t have a heart attack; he was poisoned. And they claimed him to be dead because they weren’t sure who was responsible for it all. Bailey is convinced it’s Frank Campano (John Noble), but Nicholas is less sure. So, Hannah offers to figure it out.

She hatches a plan to have a small funeral. That will give her a chance to use her skill to try and get to the truth. Nicholas is weary, but Hannah wears him down. So, the event is set at Charlie’s bar. Frank arrives, alone, and looks grief-stricken at the loss of his friend. He’s also none too happy to see Hannah.

But she needs the truth, so she persists in the plan. She drops in next to Frank and decides to get at the truth. Turns out, he really is broken up that his friend is dead. And when Hannah and Charlie insinuate that Nicholas was murdered, Frank’s grief turns to rage. That’s enough to convince both of them that he wasn’t responsible.

The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 - Credit: Apple TV

The Last Thing He Told Me episode 4 ending explained: Not father but son

When Hannah and Charlie convey this back to Nicholas, it confirms his belief in his friend. He decides to take a chance. He requests they bring Frank to see him upstairs. Once face-to-face, Frank is both shocked and frustrated at the turn of events. It doesn’t get any easier when Hannah suggests that perhaps Teddy (Luke Kirby) has taken things into his own hands.

Frank fiercely defends his son, but it’s clear there is some doubt. He urges Nicholas to remain dead in order to keep the ruse. And he promises no harm will come to Bailey as long as Nicholas doesn’t try to protect Owen. He doesn’t promise Hannah will be safe, but it’s good enough for Nicholas.

When Frank leaves, he’s greeted by Teddy. He asks to head out, but it’s clear the conversation has planted a seed of doubt. What will Frank do next?

Meanwhile, Owen has tracked Bailey and Hannah back to Frank. He’s not content to sit it out, even though Hannah turned off the tracker to prevent Owen from interfering. But when he enters the bar at the end of the episode, he comes face-to-face with his family—and Nicholas. But what happens next?

Family drama has been a theme of this season, especially in the past few episodes. With Owen now back face-to-face with his father-in-law, that family drama figures to increase. So, too, does the drama between Frank and Teddy. Frank fearlessly defended his son, as you’d expect, but the doubt is there. If Teddy would turn on Nicholas, that means Frank’s grasp on his empire is slipping. It’s doubtful he’d be OK with that.

The Last Thing He Told Me streams Fridays on Apple TV. Check back next week as we dive deep into the details of each episode in the second season.