The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 episode 5 recap: An uneasy partnership

It’s tough to work with someone when there has been a loss of trust. It’s even harder when it’s an estranged relationship thrust back together and forced to work closely before that trust is rebuilt. In The Last Thing He Told Me season 2, we’ve seen the return of Owen (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), creating tension with Hannah (Jennifer Garner) and Bailey (Angourie Rice). But their fates are intertwined, and that forces them to work together. That’s the thrust in this week’s episode, “First Date Material.”

We ended last week with Owen crashing the funeral for Nicholas (David Morse), who is very much alive and none too happy to see his son-in-law. It’s an awkward reunion, but Nicholas and Charlie (Josh Hamilton) agree to bring Owen back to the family compound with Hannah and Bailey. Nicholas is still angry, but he’s willing to appease Bailey, and Hannah is a great peacekeeper.

Owen and Nicholas ride to the house together. It gives them time to talk, and while they don’t work out their issues, they arrive at a frosty truce. The larger focus is on Frank (John Noble) and Teddy (Luke Kirby), and who tried to kill Nicholas. They laid the seeds of doubt with Frank, but Owen isn’t willing to just let it rest.

He’s focused on trying to rebuild the case even without the help of law enforcement. He thinks Teddy is pulling the strings and needs to get more evidence. He decides to head back to the shipyard in Houston, but he’s not going alone. Hannah makes it clear she’s a part of the mission now, whether Owen likes it or not.

The mole at the Marshal’s office

Meanwhile, Ed (Elizabeth O’Donnell) is still reeling from the loss of Grady when Maris Anderson (Michael Hyatt) brings her a file on the fingerprint recovered from the scene. Ed recognizes her boyfriend (Tiago Roberts). Rather than share it right away, she follows him and sees him meeting with Teddy Campano.

Ed does the right thing. She shares with Maris that she was the leak—unknowingly—and they decide to set a trap. Ed goes to see her boyfriend wearing a wire, but he catches wind and draws. He’s shot and killed by the Marshals before they can get more information. Still, they are chasing the link to the Campanos, which brings them face-to-face with Ivan (Jose Zuniga), the U.S. Attorney leading the investigation.

Digging into the past

Bailey, left in Austin, begins to dig into her mother’s story. She starts having memories that include Quinn (Judy Greer), which poses more questions. She makes a call and discovers Quinn is now working out of the Austin office, which is convenient and seems suspicious, though not to Bailey. So, Bailey arranges for them to meet.

She asks Quinn more questions about the past. While Quinn doesn’t have a specific memory, she indicates that Bailey’s mother and father were having issues before her death. That raises more questions. As Bailey digs into her mother’s boxes, she finds a planner. In it, she finds the final appointment—her mother was set to meet Ivan, the U.S. Attorney.

The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 - Credit: Apple TV

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Hannah and Owen head to Houston. It’s an awkward car ride at times. There is still love, but a loss of trust. Owen tries to answer questions and tries to make peace with Hannah, but it’s going to take time to rebuild their relationship. But when they get to the shipping facility, it’s all business. But business isn’t great.

The container they track down doesn’t have any evidence. Owen is worried it’s back to square one, but Hannah suggests they track the container she previously found. That requires more information from a supervisor, but Owen doesn’t have an in. Hannah takes the challenge. She poses as a reporter and seductively gets Wallace Kovacs (Mark Pellegrino) to spill the secrets. She learns where the container is going, which is Marseille, where it will be met by Teddy.

So, Hannah and Owen take the information back to Nicholas. He agrees that it seems suspicious, and Teddy might be trying to usurp his father. They have to go to Marseille.

We got some interesting movement here. Frank is certainly suspicious of Teddy, deciding to run his own audit. Now that Grady is dead, the Marshals are trying to dig into the case. And there’s whatever is going on with Bailey. It could be a wrong read, but it feels like Quinn is more involved in what’s going on that it first appeared. Could Quinn actually be the one who set up Bailey’s mother and started this all? It seems like that is in play.

The Last Thing He Told Me streams Fridays on Apple TV. Check back next week as we dive deep into the action of all the episodes of season 2.