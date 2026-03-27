The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 episode 6 recap: Putting the pieces together

Getting to the truth can be a long and difficult process. It can also take you through some unexpected twists and turns. That’s proving to be true of The Last Thing He Told Me season 2. In this week’s episode, “The Prosecutor,” we move closer to getting the truth—perhaps the bigger truth that has impacted the family for decades.

Last week, we saw Bailey (Angourie Rice) digging deep into what happened to her mother. That requires her to open old wounds. While Charlie (Josh Hamilton) and Nicholas (David Morse) warn it might be better to let things lie, she can’t let go. So, she tracks down Ivan Escarra (Jose Zuniga) to find out what he knows.

Bailey catches up with him at the Courthouse. But first, Maris Anderson (Michael Hyatt) spots her. It seems innocent enough, but that turns out not to be true. We quickly learn Maris has not only been feeding information to Frank Campano (John Noble) for years, but she’s in the pocket of Teddy (Luke Kirby), too. She lets Teddy know about Bailey’s visit, but he says to let it lie for the time being.

Ivan shuts Bailey down at first. Later he calls and agrees to meet at the bar. He tells her he did meet with her mother and asked her mother to help his investigation into Nicholas and the Campanos. But she died before they could meet again, presumably to look at what she found.

When Bailey relays this to Nicholas, he’s a bit stunned. He’s never wanted to admit his friend, Frank, or anyone in the Campano family could be responsible for his daughters’ death. He’s also never wanted to admit—even to himself—that he could have played a part in it. But these new revelations are causing him to see things differently.

Meanwhile, Owen (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and Hannah (Jennifer Garner) are in Marseille to follow up on a lead. They need to see what Teddy is shipping and get some proof that might rile up Frank. They beat Teddy to the spot and decide to do a little impersonation. Owen plays Teddy, and they gain access to the shipping container—which is full of money.

Owen pulls a quick one before the real Teddy arrives. He swipes some cash and switches the tracker on the container. He also plants a listening device. Predictably when Teddy finds an empty container, he’s frustrated. But the call he makes for help is to Quinn (Judy Greer), which raises some more questions. Not that Owen and Hannah have long to dwell on what it might mean.

The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 - Credit: Apple TV

The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 episode 6 ending explained: Frank's suspicions begin to grow

Turns out Bailey isn’t the only one who is running an investigation. Frank has his suspicions about Teddy now, too. First, he summons Maris Anderson, but she shuts him down. Turns out she might be further down the line with Teddy. Then Frank plants some seeds with Teddy and gets a suspicious response. Now, he’s heading to Paris—as is Quinn—for a little family reunion.

After learning what Bailey uncovered, Nicholas reaches out to Frank. Frank is stunned by the news, and his surprise feels genuine. It goes unsaid, but Frank and Nicholas are coming to the same conclusion about Teddy. But was Teddy acting alone? The call is enough to convince Nicholas to take Bailey and head to Paris.

As we wrap up, Bailey calls Hannah. There is precious little time to catch up. But she tells Hannah that she and Nicholas are headed to Paris. That means all our players will be in France as the hunt for the truth resumes.

I mentioned last week I thought Quinn might be hiding something. It’s tough because she’s said the right things and been a friend to Bailey. But this week further laid the clues that perhaps Teddy didn’t go rogue on his own. Maybe Teddy’s not even the mastermind. It could be that Frank lost control of his family business long ago, and we’re soon to find out all the secrets.

The Last Thing He Told Me streams Fridays on Apple TV. Check back next week as we recap all the action of season 2 right here. Have a comment or a thought to share? Let us know below!