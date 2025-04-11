TNT's long-awaited sequel series revival finally sets release date (watch the trailer!)

We finally have an air date for The Librarians: The Next Chapter and a new trailer for the TNT fantasy series!

TNT and original franchises don’t always go together. However, an exception would be The Librarians, which has grown from just a TV movie to a popular series. Now we have a confirmed date for when The Librarians: The Next Chapter is finally coming!

Per TV Line, the new spinoff will premiere on TNT on Sunday, May 25. The exact time is TBA as it will follow the coverage of the NBA playoffs and thus depends on what time the games end. A second episode then follows on May 26, likewise awaiting when playoff coverage is completed.

There’s also a new trailer hinting at the excitement coming for this wild fantasy show!

The Librarians began back in 2004 with The Librarian: Quest For the Spear. Noah Wyle played Flynn Carsen, a genius with 22 degrees but who had never graduated from college. Flynn finds a job with a mysterious library that houses scores of mystical artifacts and protects them from evil forces. He’s on a quest to find the legendary Spear of Destiny.

The movie was a hit that spawned two sequel films. In 2014, TNT produced The Librarians, with Wyle reprising his role as Flynn, who is now forming a team of adventurers and scholars for special missions. The cast included Christian Kane, Rebecca Romijn, Lindy Booth, John Harlan Kim, and John Larroquette.

The show ran for four seasons, ending in 2019. Plans for a sequel had been built for a while and was set to premiere in the fall of 2024 on the CW. However, in the summer of 2024, the show was pulled and then announced as airing on TNT, which makes sense with its history.

The Librarians: The Next Chapter -- Image Number: LIB101a_1415r -- Pictured (L-R): Bluey Robinson as Connor Green, Olivia Morris as Lysa Pascal, Callum McGowan as Vikram Chamberlain, Jessica Green as Charlie Cornwall | Photo: Aleksandar Letic/The CW -- © 2024 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

What is The Librarians: The Next Chapter about?

The trailer shows the setup as Vikram Chamberlin (Jamestown‘s Callum McGowan), a Librarian from 1847, is somehow shunted through time to the present day. His arrival awakens an ancient evil and he has to form a new team to help stop it.

Also in the cast are Jessica Green as Charlie Cornwall, a.k.a. the Guardian, Olivia Morris as skeptical scientist Lysa Pascal, and Bluey Robinson as conspiracy buff Connor Green. Also, Kane makes an appearance as his old character, Jacob Stone, who becomes a mentor for Charlie.

The trailer hints at the wild action and the light-hearted humor the franchise is known for. That includes ghosts, demons, a murder mansion, time travel, a clash with the world’s first vampire and more. It’s just what fans of the show have come to love.

The series was always a better bet to be on TNT, which is thankfully getting back into the scripted original series game. The cast looks engaging, and the turn of a 19th-century adventurer in today’s world is compelling. Put it all together and Memorial Day weekend is a great time to check back into adventures with the next chapter in this popular franchise.

The Librarians: The Next Chapter premieres Sunday, May 25 on TNT.