The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 episode 10 recap: Does Mickey prove his innocence?

The penultimate episode of The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 found Mickey fearing for his life in the backseat of his police escort's SUV. Thankfully, the season finale quickly reveals that he's driven to a secure location to speak with Agent Ruth. She's informing him that she and Vasquez won't be speaking in court because it conflicts with a case they're currently working. Mickey worries that he'll end up convicted and won't be released and cleared until their case has finished.

Mickey finally forces Ruth to explain the connection to their case, and she tells him that "bleeding the beast" is happening all over the country. The scam that Sam was running for Gazarian and Biogreen was widespread, and the deaths of Sam and Gazarian are hurting the investigation enough. Meanwhile, Jeanine explains to Cisco and Maggie that Sam was stealing from Gazarian and that's why he had him killed. She also explains that Sam was scamming the scammers.

Framing Mickey for killing Sam was simply payback for Gazarian's personal hatred. Suddenly, all of the pieces are falling into place. Mickey calls Maggie to compare notes, and now that Jeanine seems to be their only hope, Maggie is convinced she won't take the stand. Mickey seems to come up with a plan to force the FBI's hand, which entails Lorna giving Ruth call and dropping by the FBI's building. She's standing outside and has Jeanine by her side. Lorna bluffs that Jeanine will be hitting the stand.

What happens with Mickey's case?

Back in court, the team seems antsy as Mickey prepares for his next witness. He stalls for time by "going over his notes" and stumbling over his words when calling the witness. He's saved by the bell when a woman approaches Stone from his chambers with a note. The court takes a recess and Stone calls counsel into his chambers for a tense conversation.

When they enter Stone's chambers, they're met with District Attorney Suarez and FBI Agents Tremblay and Ruth. The FBI explains that the defense plans to call Jeanine to the stand, and her testimony would impede on their investigation. Suarez calls for a resolution in the case, which would be dropping Mickey's charges in exchange for his silence and cooperation. A statement would be made to clear his name, but Mickey wants even more to get his reputation back.

Initially, he passes on the deal until Suarez plays ball. Mickey asks for a statement of exoneration from the DA's office, delivered by Dana, that leaves no room for questioning. He also asks for an investigation into Officer Collins and the LAPD for their role in his framing. On Mickey's behalf, Maggie accepts the offer. With that, Mickey's a free man. Later, Ruth asks Mickey where Jeanine is so they can put her in custody, and it's revealed she's not in LA. Grace was posing as her outside the FBI.

Cobie Smulders arrives with a bombshell to set up season 5

After dinner at Mickey's house, Maggie and Hayley hit the road back to San Diego. There still seems to be a connection between Mickey and Maggie, and Hayley can sense it. But Maggie's determined to making their life in San Diego work. Lorna celebrates her official billboard with Cisco, Izzy, and Grace, and gives car accident victim her card. As Dana delivers the DA's statement, Mickey celebrates by getting his car back.

That night, he heads to the grocery store and notices a woman, who's played by Cobie Smulders, eyeing him in the produce department. They circle around each other a few times, but ultimately don't speak to each other. She later approaches him in the parking lot, but before she can say anything, she tackles him to the ground as gunfire erupts. Ruth emerges and captures Gazarian's men. Once the excitement dies down, Mickey's new friend drops a bomb: She's his sister. Come on, season 5!

