The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 episode 4 recap: Mickey plays hardball as the walls close in

After managing to just make it back to LA in time while chasing down the first real lead in his case, Mickey continues his search for answers in The Lincoln Lawyer season 4, episode 4.

His search for answers begins as he and Cisco head out to the address Austin used to send Sam letters, in hopes of finding something that will help point them in the right direction. Once there, they begin searching the place, and Mickey spots an Army jacket as he flashes back to a meeting he had with Sam in which Sam told Mickey about the first time he pickpocketed, which gave him a taste for realizing there were bigger pockets to pick.

Meanwhile, Cisco spots a manual for a semi-truck, and Mickey finds a study guide that contains a Post-it with the note “Pats Retrofiting.” His theory is that it’s part of a long con Sam was running. Ultimately, there isn’t much to be found, and it’s clear to Mickey that someone is covering their tracks. Mickey tells the woman Sam was renting from that she can dispose of whatever she’d like, and while Cisco is uncertain about the choice, Mickey says he’s finally playing hardball.

Back in court, Dana reveals that they’ve been unable to find Sam’s lost wallet. She notes that neither side has access, so the damage is equal. Rather than fighting for sanctions, Mickey simply notes that he wants it on the record that the same detective who lost the wallet has been leading the case. Lorna is confused, but he points out it did everything they needed for now.

Next, Mickey goes to meet with the team at Pats Retrofiting, and they walk him and Izzy through the customization they’ve made for drivers in wheelchairs. The man doesn’t recognize Sam’s alias and is unable to give them information due to HIPAA laws. While the owner didn’t help give him the names, his underpaid nephew gave them the full list of clients after they greased his palm.

After running through the list from the nephew, Cisco narrows things down to one with a PO box in San Pedro that seems to have only one client, which is also based in San Pedro. This company, Biogreen, is making biofuel from biowaste, and Mickey has a feeling that it could be connected to whatever con Sam was running.

Elsewhere, Maggie goes to see Dana and presses her for answers on why she’s going after Mickey like this. Dana makes it clear this is not about payback; a victim was found in Mickey’s car trunk, and the bullet was found in his garage. The reason they’re going after him is that the evidence all points back to Mickey. Dana directly implies that Maggie has been drinking the defense Kool-Aid, as Maggie storms out.

After digging into Biogreen, Izzy shows Mickey some findings about how many of these businesses fail to get up and running. Mickey cites a scam that is often run in these instances. Izzy goes to meet with the writer behind the piece about Biofuel to ask about the potential for fraud. She mentions his article talking about companies trying to game the system. He offers to give his source her contact information to see if he would be interested in contacting her. She then asks why there was no follow-up, but he explains he got hit with a cease-and-desist from the FBI that scared off the suits upstairs. As a result, Mickey wants to try to smoke out the FBI to find out what was going on.

Later, Maggie shows up with Hayley and tells Mickey that Hayley has been getting bullied online, and that something happened online today. The bullying seems to be connected to Mickey, and Maggie asks him to watch over Hayley for a few more days.

Soon after, Mickey goes to see Judge Stone to get a signature on a court order and informs the judge he needs to speak with the FBI to get answers about what the victim was up to. Judge Stone signs off but notes that they’re even now, hinting that Mickey has cashed in his last favor in the case.

When the phone records for Officer Collins’ numbers come through, there are no incoming calls or messages at the time that line up with the body cam footage. This suggests a burner was used, one that is long gone now. With the court order signed, Mickey and Cisco head out follow up on the lead they do have at the moment: Special Agent Trembley. The make their way to the FBI headquarters and the woman at the desk refuses to take the court order. She calls security, and a group of agents comes out. As two of the men push Mickey back, another rips the envelope off the window, while Cisco snaps a photo to prove the order has been served.

Later, as Mickey and Hayley are at home eating dinner, Agent Vasquez and Agent Dawn Ruth show up at Mickey’s doorstep to ask why he’s sticking his nose in a place it doesn’t belong. They make it clear they don’t expect to see him again, ever, shoving him and giving him the court order back. While his security cameras haven’t been repaired yet, Hayley catches the encounter on video via her phone, giving them a smoking gun to use against the FBI. As the episode comes to an end, Mickey calls Cisco to inform him he knows why they’re coming after him.

As for us, we’ll have to wait until episode 5 to see what Mickey’s theory is and how much merit it has!