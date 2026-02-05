The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 episode 5 recap: Mickey's defense team gains a new ally

The Lincoln Lawyer season 4, episode 4, ended with Mickey realizing why he was being targeted, and episode 5 quickly filled fans in on his theory. The Lincoln Lawyer season 4, episode 5 opens with a flashback to Alex Gazarian, the Armenian mobster who was forced to plead the fifth at Lisa’s trial.

Returning to the present day, we learn that after the trial, the fallout killed his construction business, and he had to close up shop. Mickey recalls how Agent Vasquez wanted Gazarian to testify and spent years building a case against him. Mickey says there is no way it’s a coincidence he was the FBI agent who showed up to tell Mickey to f-ck off, and that Vasquez likely never gave up on the case. Izzy then makes the connection that Sam was used to plant the subpoena on Gazarian at the art gallery. From there, the theory becomes that perhaps Gazarian and Sam could have been working on a scam together.

The only thing that is missing is a connection between Gazarian and Biogreen. Mickey points out that the FBI knows something; they just have to figure out what they know. So, Mickey heads back to the FBI office and uses the burner phone to call to speak with Agent Ruth. He uses Sam’s alias, Kirk Lennon, and tells the person who takes the message that she’s his informant. Agent Ruth calls him back within seconds, hinting he’s onto something. Mickey makes it clear he has no issue releasing the video of Vasquez putting hands on him and asks her to meet with him.

Meanwhile, Izzy and Cisco do some digging and, on paper, the company seems to be owned by two people: Jeanine Ferrigno and Spencer Bagwell. They find one address connected to Spencer’s name, which is linked to a hospital, and another connected to Jeanine’s name, which is an address for a nearby marina. As a result, they divide and conquer, with Izzy looking into the hospital address as Cisco heads out to the marina.

That night, Maggie meets up with Jack for dinner. She’s still trying to take care of the bullying Hayley is facing, and Jack makes a comment about Mickey having made his bed. He says it upsets him to see Hayley’s life becoming collateral damage.

The following morning, Mickey meets Bamba and prepares to head to the office, when Bamba hands over an envelope that was dropped off by some delivery boy on a scooter. Inside, Mickey finds a report that reveals Sam was taken into custody a few years back, but it wasn’t on his rap sheet, as he was arrested under the name Kirk Lennon. Mickey believes the report came from Agent Ruth.

Mickey and Bamba head to Los Alamitos, and Bambo heads inside as Mickey cannot cross county lines. With help from an officer at the front desk, they find out that Sam was pulled over by Officer Roundtree on May 10 for running a stop sign. There was a flag on his name, so they detained him and handed him over to Agent Vasquez with the FBI.

At the marina, Cisco tracks down the boat connected to Jeanine, but no one is there. He then finds that the mailbox connected to the boat is overstuffed with mail. Meanwhile, Izzy discovers that Bagwell was diagnosed with ALS seven years ago, hinting that this is a dead end. She gets a call from Grace, and Izzy invites her to grab dinner at Mickey’s office. While working on the couch, later in the day, Grace recognizes that the tornado logo on the boat matches a logo for a school in the area which helps Izzy narrow her search.

The following day, Detective Drucker shows up at Mickey’s house with a warrant to search the home for financial records. Mickey tries to call Lorna, but she sends him to voicemail while meeting with Jack’s injured athlete, Freddy, and potential client for the firm. While going over the basics of his case, the police show up with a warrant to search the offices and Frery leaves out of fear of getting caught up in this.

As this is unfolding, Jack apologizes to Maggie for his comments about Mickey, and she questions whether it was just his two cents. He admits he cares about Hayley and just wants her to be okay, and that Mickey seems like a great guy who must be in their corner. He mentions that his daughter went through something similar with Snapchat and then gets a call from Freddy.

Lorna and Mickey take Drucker to the storage facility, where Drucker looks through the file cabinet. As Drucker is searching, Bamba calls Mickey and tells him he was picked up outside the police station for a probation violation related to how he parked, thus explaining where he disappeared to after helping get the information on Sam’s arrest. As the conversation ends, Drucker appears to find something in one of the file cabinets and puts it in a sealed envelope before leaving, withholding the information from Mickey as he goes.

Back at the office, Izzy dives into old yearbooks from the school, hoping to find a connection to the boat and Jeanine. She finally finds a photo of Jeanine in an old yearbook and uncovers a connection that leaves her speechless. Izzy learns that Spencer is under a conservatorship with the same law firm that represented Gazarian and that also happened to go to school with Jeanine, hinting that Spencer was a patsy.

Maggie enters the courtroom to join Mickey's defense team

While Mickey is out at dinner with Legal, Lorna calls to inform him that Dana just called and said they are needed in court first thing in the morning, and that he needs to be prepared to turn himself in. Lorna fears Dana is pursuing a new indictment for murder with special circumstances and that they’re going to claim they found evidence Mickey killed Sam for money and will revoke his bail.

Lorna then calls Maggie to ask for advice. She tells her about Dana seemingly planning a new indictment for murder with special circumstances and begs Maggie to tell her what to do.

We cut to the next day in court, where Lorna is not present as Judge Stone calls court to order. As Judge Stone asks about Mickey’s co-counsel, we hear footsteps approaching — but it’s not Lorna who arrives. It’s Maggie, who introduces herself as counsel for the defense.

It seems Maggie was tired of sitting on the sidelines, and is ready to take a more proactive approach in helping Mickey as part of his defense team. It’s going to be really interesting to see where things go from here, but we’re so excited to see Maggie back in the courtroom, this time defending Mickey and working against the prosecution!