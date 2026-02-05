The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 episode 6 honors Ken Kern with touching dedication

The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 has arrived on Netflix and the new season is quite a rollercoaster ride for fans of the Netflix legal drama. Season 4 flips the script with Mickey Haller on trial for the murder of Sam Scales, with the season following Mickey’s efforts to clear his name and prove his innocence.

The season is full of exciting twists and turns and more than a few end-of-episode cliffhangers to keep fans talking throughout the season. Amid all of the action, the show took a moment to honor a late member of The Lincoln Lawyer family with a touching dedication.

After the events of the sixth episode as the credits began to roll, The Lincoln Lawyer features a dedication reading, “In memory of Ken Kern.” It was a tribute that caught the attention of many eagle-eyed viewers, whose curiosity was piqued by the dedication with an understandable eagerness to learn more about Kern and his connection to the show.

Netflix has not publicly disclosed Kern’s exact connection to the series, and a thorough investigation by Show Snob failed to yield any concrete information.

While Kern’s contributions to The Lincoln Lawyer and his connection to the beloved series are unclear, the dedication at the end of episode 6 was a touching gesture to honor an individual who made a meaningful impact behind the scenes.

Dedications such as the one in The Lincoln Lawyer season 4, episode 6, are common in television, serving as a quiet way to recognize someone who contributed to a project or held a special place in the hearts of the cast and crew. It’s a way to honor colleagues and loved ones who worked behind the scenes in production, mentors, friends, and family members who passed away during the making of the show.

This rings true of The Lincoln Lawyer’s tribute to Kern, who clearly made an unforgettable mark on the series. Fans often underestimate the size of the teams behind shows like The Lincoln Lawyer and the many talented individuals who play unique roles in bringing the show we love to the small screen. While it’s often the actors and writers whose work speaks the loudest to fans, without the hardworking individuals behind the scenes, shows like The Lincoln Lawyer would never be possible.

We commend The Lincoln Lawyer for honoring the late Ken Kern with its tribute in episode 6 and hope that new information will come to light regarding their connection to the show so that fans can better understand the role they played in the show. It’s always moving to see shows pay tribute to late members of their team, and we’re thankful for Kern’s contributions to this show so many fans worldwide love.