The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 episode 6 recap: A tragic death rocks Mickey's bail decision

This post contains spoilers from The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 episode 6 from this point forward.

Following the shocking but exciting ending of episode 5, The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 episode 6 begins with Mickey just as surprised as us to see Maggie stepping in as his co-counsel. To wrap his brain around it, Mickey steps outside the courtroom with Maggie, and she makes him understand that he needs some extra muscle by his side to fend off Dana Berg in his hearing.

Once back in court, Dana introduces her superseding indictment for Mickey, which includes a new charge for first-degree murder with the special circumstance of murder for financial gain. Mickey pleads not guilty, but before Maggie can fight for Mickey's speedy trail decision, Dana wants to readjust Mickey's bail. She puts her money where her mouth is and gets Drucker to testify.

Back at the office, Izzy introduces Lorna to Grace, who's helping check out more footage from the night of Mickey's arrest. They spot someone on a scooter and wearing a mask filming the arrest. Before Lorna can run out to help Bamba, Legal shows up to have lunch with Mickey, but Lorna takes him out instead for a pastrami sandwich and legal advice. Cisco revisits the boat docks to report the tagging he did the night before to get eyes on Jeanine Ferrigno (Emmanuelle Chriqui).

Maggie battles Dana over Mickey's bail and trial

Dana gets Detective Drucker on the stand and questions him about what was found when his team seized Mickey's files. He mentions a letter that was sent from Mickey's office to Sam Scales about legal fees that were overdue and needed to be paid. Dana manipulates the language of the letter, which mentions a legal fund and "further action," to fit the narrative that Mickey killed him to make up the financial losses from Sam's estate.

Before Maggie questions Drucker, Mickey informs her it's a standard letter sent from the office to deadbeat clients. He didn't write it and he's never seen it. Maggie makes sure to address that the letter was sent by proxy and doesn't have Mickey's signature. She pokes holes through the letter's veracity and relevance, but Drucker insists that the letter establishes Mickey's knowledge of Sam's legal fund. Dana's way out of line.

When Jeanine arrives at the docks and drives off angrily after yelling at the attendant, Cisco follows her. Lorna meets with Bamba, and he explains that he had no choice but to pose for the photo with his former gang members, which is a violation of his probation. He argues that he's not wearing colors or holding up signs. But he was carrying a gun to protect Micky. Lorna notices that he's getting his gang tattoos removed, and that's something.

Lorna argues Bamba's case and gets his sentence down to 16 months. Izzy and Grace get a response from the person in the security footage who filmed Mickey's arrest. In the video of their POV, they notice the arresting officer tossing something, maybe a burner phone, back in his car before approaching Mickey. Cisco snoops around Jeanine's hotel, watching her enter her room. He bribes an employee to confirm that Gazarian has been seen with her.

Mickey chooses his fate after learning about Legal's death

Dana and Maggie give their final pleas in regards to the matter of bail, but the judge breaks for lunch before introducing his decision. When Izzy and Grace meet with April a.k.a. Demon Fox, she expects money in order for them to use her video. But they tell her she could be on TV to authenticate the video, which makes her agree. After Cisco informs Mickey he tracked down Gazarian, he gets attacked on the street by a pair of armed men.

Mickey gives his final statement to the court before the judge reveals his decision on bail and a speedy trial. On her way into court to hear the decision, Lorna can't track down Cisco, but she receives a phone call that stops her in her tracks. The judge gives Mickey the choice to either continue his current bail and waive his right to a speedy trial or return to jail and receive a speedy trial.

They exit the court to discuss the decision and Mickey feels inclined to move forward with a speedy trial to put all of this behind him and their family. However, when Lorna reveals to him that Legal had a heart attack and died, he's devastated and seems to reconsider. If he waives his right to a speedy trial, he could attend Legal's funeral. But back in court, Mickey surprises Maggie by announcing his decision to surrender himself to jail and face trial as scheduled.

