The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 episode 7 recap: There's no honor among thieves

This post contains spoilers from The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 episode 7 from this point forward.

The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 continues to surprise us, and that definitely includes the heartbreaking tragedy of Legal's death in episode 6. After hearing the shocking news, Mickey made the difficult decision to return to jail in order to maintain his right to a speedy trial. Episode 7 begins with Mickey dreaming about receiving a visit from Legal in jail, which feels a lot like unconscious closure.

When Mickey wakes up for real, his visitor is actually his mother. He asks her to take Hayley with her to Mexico to hide away from the trial and media attention. The rest of the group returns from Legal's funeral, and Lorna's still mad at Cisco for being reckless and tempting fate with Gazarian and his men. However, he informs them that he was able to place a tracker on Jeanine's car beforehand.

Maggie and Mickey crack down on the case and make the connection between Gazarian and Sam. Their new theory is that Gazarian had Sam killed because the Biogreen owner learned Sam, an employee, was informing on him to the FBI. Setting Mickey up to take the fall could be payback from Gazarian. Now, they need evidence to back the theory and to make it through jury selection.

The Lincoln Lawyer. Constance Zimmer as Dana Berg in episode 407 of The Lincoln Lawyer | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

Mickey ends up in solitary confinement after a tough day in court

Three weeks later, Izzy and Cisco have their eyes and ears open gathering information on jurors and report back to Mickey and Maggie. Mickey uses the information with a color code in his notes, expecting Dana to take a peek. Maggie isn't convinced his scheme will work, but only time will tell. During the jury selection process, Mickey reveals he swapped the colors and Dana fell for it.

In the jail's library, Mickey looks over the details and files of his cases night and day, hoping to figure out a play. A fellow inmate asks him for assistance with a plea deal, and while he initially turns down giving advice, he sits down with him and gives the case to Lorna. Turns out, their cases are similar. Carter Gates was accused of killing his business partner for financial gain. He insists he didn't do it and doesn't want to take the plea.

Back in court, Dana walks in with an accusatory tone for Mickey and claims he withheld discovery. Judge Stone arrives with frustration regarding the matter and Dana explains why she's so angry: They weren't aware of an address for Sam, but Mickey was because he went through Sam's belongings. Mickey defends his process, which was completely sanctioned by the court. But he didn't find anything in Sam's belongings. Dana still believes the address was important.

Stone doesn't bend to Dana's demands, but he also gives Mickey a warning about any additional evidence without clearing it with the court or the prosecution. Maggie's officially worried. Dana and Maggie each give their opening statements while Cisco heads off in Lorna's car to track Gazarian. Next up, Dana questions Mickey's arresting officer Collins and takes hours, pushing Mickey's questioning to the last minute. He jumps right into his theory that Collins was told to follow him.

Mickey shows the court video of Collins putting his car in drive before Mickey even passes him, making his missing license plate not visible. Collins claims it was "cop instinct." Mickey also asks about the buzzing sound that happens before Mickey walks out of the restaurant. Collins maintains that he was not called or texted to pull Mickey over. Mickey then asks about a possible burner phone per the video from Demon Fox. He pushes Collins to admit that he was having an affair.

When Mickey steps away, Dana returns to redirect the conversation. Court adjourns for the weekend, and Izzy worries that the stress could push Mickey to return to old habits. Back at the office, Lorna fights with Cisco over the phone, furious that he has taken it open himself to possibly serve Gazarian. In jail, after an addicts support group meeting, Mickey gets attacked, but he's pulled away by the guards and locked away in solitary confinement.

Watch The Lincoln Lawyer only on Netflix.