The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 episode 8 recap: Another shocking death shakes up the case

This post contains spoilers from The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 episode 8 from this point forward.

Following the ending of the previous episode, which found Mickey hauled away to solitary confinement in jail, The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 episode 8 opens with him struggling and angry in his cell. Maggie reveals to Lorna that the jail was on lockdown after the small riot, and she's heading there to get details. Lorna's motion to speak with Judge Stone went through ASAP.

Maggie and Lorna meet with Stone, Dana, an assistant sheriff, and counsel for the LAPD to discuss Mickey's safety at jail. The assistant sheriff doesn't believe they can keep him safe, and Maggie advocates for his removal. Of course, Dana protests. It's a back and forth fight, but in the end, Stone grants Mickey's removal from jail, and Dana begrudgingly agreed to house arrest with a deputy chaperone.

With Mickey's latest hiccup settled, Lorna and Izzy dive back into Carter's case. When reviewing the security footage from the liquor store, Lorna worries that the shooter knowing where the camera was located makes Carter's case look bad. Lorna and Cisco finally make up as Cisco remains in Palm Springs keeping an eye on Gazarian. They need his testimony for Mickey's trial.

The Lincoln Lawyer. Jason Butler Harner as Det. Kent Drucker in episode 408 of The Lincoln Lawyer | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

Mickey faces further questioning about his "motive"

Maggie and Mickey are surprised when Dana begins her questioning with a ballistics expert, who harps on the suppressor Mickey allegedly would have used on the gun. Poking a hole in Dana's argument, Maggie fires back stating that Mickey also could have slept through the gunshot if a suppressor was used to kill Sam in his garage.

During Carter's hearing, a private security guard claims on the stand that when he arrived on the scene, he attempted to give the man Carter supposedly killed CPR and the victim also said Carter's name. Lorna argues against the possibility that this happened. Back at Mickey's trial, Dana calls Mickey's former intern Jessica Westfeldt to the stand in a surprise twist.

Izzy meets with a Dr. Schultz under the guise that she's writing her master's thesis about biofuel, but she quickly tells him the truth and asks for his help. On the stand, Jessica recalls a time when Mickey said "If you don't pay us, you're dead" to Sam, claiming that his threat felt real. Before cross-examination, Lorna gives Maggie a note. Maggie pushes Jessica to admit Mickey was using a figure of speech and that she was fired from the firm, leading to some retaliatory motivation.

Cisco finally tracks down Gazarian, but there's a twist

After the court appearance, Maggie and Mickey have dinner together back at home and sparks are definitely flying between them. The next day in Palm Springs, Cisco realizes Gazarian and Jeanine have fled the hotel. Jeanine posed as a maid and helped Gazarian escape in a laundry cart. They rush away in a rental car, and Cisco rushes to catch up with them in a heated car chase.

Dana gets Detective Drucker back on the stand and plants further seeds about Mickey's motives to kill Sam for money. Mickey handles the cross-examination and establishes that he assisted Drucker with the search of his storage unit and files. Drucker drops the bomb that they found an email on Mickey's server about a fraudulent charity set up by Sam with a supposed endorsement from Mickey. Apparently, this sets up further motive for Mickey to kill Sam.

Meanwhile, Lorna pokes holes in the supposed eyewitness' story about being sure Carter killed the man. She uses the concept of confirmation bias to place doubt on what the witness believes he saw and heard. Cisco follows Gazarian and Jeanine to another hotel and finally delivers the subpoena. Although Izzy convinced the scientist to testify about the Biogreen scam and Lorna phoned a friend to help with Carter's case, Cisco deflates when Gazarian falls from the balcony to his death.

