The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel creator's new show is coming to Prime Video sooner than you think

We finally have a new series to look forward to from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, and we couldn't be more excited! It's been over a year since The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel ended its run on Prime Video, so we'd say we've been waiting long enough. Thankfully, the wait is almost over! Sherman-Palladino has teamed up with Prime Video once again for her latest show, Étoile, co-created alongside her husband, Daniel Palladino.

Now, don't expect Étoile to be a carbon copy of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel—because it’s not. For starters, it’s a drama rather than a comedy-drama. However, we can probably expect there to still be some comedic moments in Étoile. It probably just won't be so heavy on the humor. Oh, and according to the show’s plot, we can definitely look forward to some dancing!

Étoile Production Still | Philippe Antonello/Prime Video

You might be wondering what Étoile stands for. Well, it's the French word for "Star." That should give you an idea of what this show will be about. Set in the ballet world, the drama series centers around the dancers and artistic staff of a prestigious ballet company in New York and another in Paris who come up with a bold plan to breathe new life into their respected organizations by swapping their most talented dancers. That sounds tricky and risky, doesn’t it?

Luke Kirby, widely recognized for his portrayal of Lenny Bruce in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, takes on one of the lead roles in Étoile. He’s joined by The Pale Blue Eye actress Charlotte Gainsbourg, who also plays a lead. The cast also includes Lou de Laâge, Gideon Glick, David Alvarez, Ivan du Pontavice, Taïs Vinolo, David Haig, and Simon Callow, with Yanic Truesdale appearing in a recurring role.

The first season will consist of eight episodes, which will all drop at once on Prime Video on Thursday, April 24, 2025. This is good news for binge-watchers as they'll be able to dive straight into the entire season on release day. Just a heads-up, though. You'll need a Prime Video subscription to watch the series on the platform.

Fortunately, we won't have to go through the grueling renewal process once the series drops since Prime Video already renewed it for a second season. This decision was made back in 2023 when the streamer decided to hand out a two-season order. This means viewers can look forward to more drama and excitement without having to worry about the series being canceled after just one season.

With Étoile set to be released this April, the official trailer will most likely drop by the end of March. We'll make sure to come back and share the trailer once Prime Video releases it.