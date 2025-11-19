The Morning Show season 4, episode 10 recap: Free Bradley Jackson

The season has all led to this. As we come up to the finale of The Morning Show season 4, it’s all about exposing Celine (Marion Cotillard) and trying to free Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon). But this finale, “Knowing Violation,” shows it won’t be easy. Let’s dive in. SPOILERS BELOW.

As we open, we see Bradley detained in Belarus. She’s being tortured, but she’s holding strong. She won’t give up her source, despite extreme sleep deprivation. It’s been nearly a month, and nothing has changed.

Still, Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Chip (Mark Duplass) are fighting for her back home. They’ve gone through her documents and realized that the company behind Wolf River got an EPA report altered. But how did they do it? And how can it help bring Bradley home? That’s less clear.

Reese Witherspoon in "The Morning Show," now streaming on Apple TV+.

Chip takes a run at Cory (Billy Crudup), trying to get his help. But Cory is still bitter about how things ended with Bradley. He’s also still reeling after his mother’s (Lindsay Duncan) death. He sends Chip on his way without help, but he’s conflicted.

Meanwhile, Mia (Karen Pittman) finds a clue. Turns out Celine was behind the deep fake that nearly got Alex fired. That was her plan all along. But when Alex confronts Celine, she turns the table. Celine knows about the Russian deal and threatens to out Alex, forcing her to resign. She tries to go to Cory for help, but it’s no use.

In order to protect herself and Paul Marks (Jon Hamm), while not making it worse for Bradley, Alex gives in. She reigns and has her farewell on The Morning Show. It seems Celine might win.

Episode 3. Aaron Pierre in "The Morning Show," premiering September 17, 2025 on Apple TV+

We learn early on that Cory and Celine are together. That doesn’t make his conflicted feelings about Bradley—and the report left him by his mother—any easier. He tries to use the existence of the report to convince Celine to bring Bradley home. She says she will, but even Cory doesn’t totally believe it.

Meanwhile, Miles (Aaron Pierre) makes his return. He comes to Celine frustrated that she was in his loft with someone else. When he finds out it was Cory, he heads to see his friend. In his rage and frustration, he lets slip the truth about Cory and Wolf River. Cory’s mother brokered a deal with Celine to bury the findings in exchange for his promotion at UBN. The truth hits Cory hard.

Cory has suspected Celine isn’t dealing with him honestly. His exchange with Miles further cements his feelings. Whether it was his plan or not, Miles has pushed Cory to make a decision.

Billy Crudup in "The Morning Show," now streaming on Apple TV+.

The return of Martin Levy

Meanwhile, after Alex resigns, her father (Jeremy Irons) shows up. He suspects there is more to the story, so she comes clean. Later, Martin, Alex, and Chip are trying to strategize a way to get the truth out. Martin suggests Alex sue Celine and put her on the defensive. But will it work?

Cory gets wind of a press conference and goes to find Alex. She thinks he means to stop her. In reality, he has decided to help. As the press conference begins, UBN and Celine are caught off guard. Celine makes calls to get it to stop. Cory calls, offering to try and intercede. Celine launches into a rage that makes it clear she is responsible for Bradley’s detainment.

Unfortunately, Cory has given the phone to Alex, who in turn broadcasts it to the world. Celine is undone, and she’s her own worst enemy. She’s out at UBN, called back home, and likely to be scapegoated by her own family.

Cory has gone through a journey this season, but he finally seems free. After all his losses and all the ways he’s been emotionally abused, he’s found a way to find his inner hero. Meanwhile, as we end, Alex collects Bradley on a runway in Belarus. They’re headed home.

Thoughts on The Morning Show season 4

What a wild season. We had one of the most loaded casts yet, and by the end it’s clear we’re back focused on our core players—Alex, Bradley, Chip, Mia, and Cory. The show has been picked up for a fifth season, but it’s unclear where we go from here.

Technically, Alex is unemployed, so could we see a new network? Or will most of them end up back at UBN? Could this be the swan song for some? It certainly felt like an ending for Cory, and if it is, I’ll miss Crudup in the role, but it’s nice to see him finally find some happiness and agency. Overall, it was a wild ride but a fun ride at the same time.

The Morning Show season 4 is now all streaming on Apple TV.