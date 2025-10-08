The Morning Show season 4 episode 4 recap: Breaking news

We all have plans. Often these plans are elaborate and carefully crafted. Then life breaks in. That’s something Yanko (Nestor Carbonell) would appreciate.

In the fourth episode of the fourth season of The Morning Show, titled “Love the Questions,” Yanko has a big day on tap. But then, life breaks in.

A televised proposal

We begin with Yanko singing and dancing. It seems strange, but really, it’s rehearsal. It’s rehearsal for an elaborate marriage proposal he plans to give on air. He’s going to ask Ariana (Ashley Reyes) to marry him. It’s all planned, and everyone is in on it.

But this isn’t a typical day at The Morning Show. Mia (Karen Pittman) quit, leaving the producers short-handed and in disarray. Meanwhile, Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) and Chip (Mark Duplass) are discussing their story. They’ve hit a wall. And as they’re hashing it out in Bradley’s dressing room, Alex (Jennifer Aniston) walks in.

Alex isn’t pleased to learn about the story. She follows Bradley to the desk and has a frank discussion—in earshot of Yanko. During that discussion, Claire (Bel Powley) comes up. It is a blast from Yanko’s past that throws him for a loop. It shakes his confidence on what’s supposed to be his biggest day.

But the worst is yet to come. As they’re live, approaching Yanko’s segment, breaking news happens. The door breaks free from a plane. The Morning Show has to pivot, which means Yanko’s big move is squelched. He’s always been something of a background player here but seeing the pain on his face as the morning progresses is rough.

After the broadcast, Yanko has some doubts. He wonders if it’s all been a sign. Turns out Ariana knew it was coming. She wants to get engaged—or even married at the courthouse—despite everything. But Yanko pulls back. He says it’s to find the right time, but it feels like the end.

Plagiarism

Meanwhile, Alex has a lot on her plate. Her father (Jeremy Irons) is back for a surprise visit. Turns out he’s being accused of plagiarizing his book, and he wants to know what Alex said to the student journalist in her interview. Alex is caught off guard but offers to make a call.

She checks in with Justice (Piper Corda), the writer doing the piece. Turns out, Justice has an agenda. She offers to kill the piece—if Alex hires her at UBN. It’s nothing more than blackmail, and Alex doesn’t know what to say.

After mulling her options, Alex decides she can’t do it. She calls to tell her father, and he doesn’t take it well. It’s unclear where this will lead, but it doesn’t feel like it’s going anywhere good.

Cory’s deal

Meanwhile, Cory (Billy Crudup) is back at UBN. This time, he’s expecting to sign his movie deal. But first, Celine (Marion Cotillard) wants a word. When she asks him about strategy to fix the network, he begins to sense there is possibility. In fact, he begins to hop, and it means a bigger job for him.

It does, but not in the way he thinks. Celine plans to make a move to become CEO and Board Chair. That means a movie studio for Cory and a lot of money to play with. But first, she needs what he has on Stella (Greta Lee). For the first time in a long time, Cory’s conscience gives him pause. He refuses, so Celine refuses any deal at all. It’s a take it or leave it offer.

After mulling the alternatives, Cory decides he is for sale after all. He tracks down Celine and tells her that Stella is having an affair with her husband (Aaron Pierre). It’s a blow for Celine, but Cory has his deal. Celine wipes away a tear and begins planning her takedown.

But it’s not all smiles for Cory. As he turns up to find Bradley and resume their affair, it’s an awkward moment. Turns out Alex was willing to help Bradley and Chip. Bradley gets the piece she needs to see who from UBA ordered the cover up. Turns out, it was Cory. It was the price he paid to get his top spot at UBA. That’s going to make things awkward for their new romance.

Thoughts on The Morning Show season 4 episode 4

It’s rough to see a show spin back in circles. It feels like that’s what we’re getting with Bradley and Cory, which feels a lot like Alex’s relationship with Paul Marks (Jon Hamm). It was also to see Cory grapple with personal growth and then throw it aside to get what he wants. I foresee both things ending badly. Despite myself, I like Cory, so this wasn’t a great outcome. It’s an interesting hour that puts the pieces in motion, but it’s unclear where we’re leading, for the moment. I’m excited to see what’s to come.

The Morning Show streams Wednesdays on Apple TV+. Check back here next week for more as we recap all the season 4 action.