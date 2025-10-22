The Morning Show season 4, episode 6 recap: Stella bids farewell

Regret can be a difficult shadow to shake. It hangs over you like a cloud, forcing you to look at all your past decisions. Sometimes, it can be freeing to just walk away. That’s what’s facing Stella (Greta Lee) in this week’s episode of The Morning Show. The sixth episode, “If Then,” puts the focus on the embattled CEO. Let’s dive in. SPOILERS BELOW.

Stella began this season with an announcement about a new AI that would change things for UBN at the Olympic Games. But, on the verge of a big announcement about the games, the AI is showing problems. Then there’s the situation with Chris (Nicole Beharie). After her emotional confession, she wants a new deal. And Mia (Karen Pittman) is a stickler in negotiations.

There’s no love lost between Stella and Mia, so a deal seems unlikely. Celine (Marion Cotillard) encourages Stella to come up with a plan B. That means reaching out to Bro (Boyd Holbrook) to fill the slot. Alex (Jennifer Aniston) isn’t that excited about the prospect, but she decides to make the ask. Turns out, Bro wants a bigger role in the news division—including hosting a Presidential debate.

Stella doesn’t like the optics, but she makes the deal anyway. The problem is, both Stella and Celine know that they’ll have an out. As they approach the big announcement, Bro decides to bail. That leaves them with a huge hole to fill. So, Stella turns to her AI.

She had a heart-to-heart with her AI the previous night. She thinks it will work well enough, but she’s also given it some dangerous, personal ammunition. She’s having doubts—about her performance, about her choices, and about if she’s a good person. When she springs the AI live on stage, it parrots back her commands at first. But when it starts revealing something more personal, it’s a flat out melt down.

In fact, the AI even references Stella’s affair with Miles. Celine is on stage, and already knew, but it was an awkward moment that forces Stella’s hand. She’s out at UBN. But she’s not sad. She feels free. She even heads to Miles (Aaron Pierre) and asks him to go away with her.

Stella arrives at the airport ready for a new chapter. But before he can leave, Miles meets with Celine. She offers forgiveness and gives him a choice—Stella and Italy, or the life he has. Miles chooses to stay, breaking Stella’s heart. She tearfully boards to fly away.

But before she leaves, Stella has a letter for Mia. It’s an apology. It’s some encouragement to shoot her shot and do better. And it’s a USB drive that, presumably, has some ammunition.

Wolf River

The investigation continues. Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) and Chip (Mark Duplass) have hit a dead end, again. And with Bradley’s confrontation with Cory (Billy Crudup) going poorly, she’s got mixed feelings. But she needs to make it work. So, they press ahead.

Cory, meanwhile, has questions. He goes to Alex, which leaves him with more questions about how he got his job as head of news to begin with. He searches photos and begins to suspect his mother (Lindsay Duncan) might have pulled some strings. He goes to ask and finds that she’s struggling. She denies helping him but provides a clue as to who did.

Cory does some more digging and finds that Celine, or rather her family, paid the network head a lot in a short period. He takes his suspicions to Celine—now the CEO and Chairman of the Board. He knows she paid to kill Wolf River. She doesn’t deny it, but again offers Cory a choice. He, again, chooses himself. But as we close, he looks longingly at Bradley. Will he do the right thing in the end?

Turns out Bradley might be close to the truth on her own. With Chip’s help, she gets another lead. As we leave, she’s found another source to continue her quest.

Thoughts on The Morning Show season 4, episode 6

I’ve mentioned the struggle with the size of the cast and the structure of the show. After being MIA for the past two episodes, it was nice to have Stella back. Lee is such a talented actress who gives a beautiful performance. As her star is rising in film, I wouldn’t be surprised if this is the end of her run. And if it is, Stella goes out in a beautiful way. Meanwhile, I keep hoping Cory will follow his better nature. He’s a flawed character, but I’ve always kind of rooted for him. I hope by the end of this season he’ll make the right choice, but it’s hardly a given.

The Morning Show streams Wednesdays on Apple TV. You can keep up with all the action of season 4 by checking out our weekly recaps here on the site!