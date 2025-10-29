The Morning Show season 4 episode 7 recap: Bradley's bill comes due

When we ended The Morning Show season 3, Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) was in a world of trouble.

As season 4 began, she had mostly found a way out. But part of that deal with the FBI required her to be an informant. So far, she hadn’t had much of value to offer. But in this week’s episode, “Person of Interest,” that bill comes due.

Claire is back

As we open, it’s a rainy night and trouble is brewing. We haven’t seen Yanko (Nestor Carbonell) since his proposal imploded live on air. The return of Claire (Bel Powley) threw him for a loop. He still hasn’t made progress with Ariana (Ashley Reyes), and it’s starting to become something between them. So, as Claire shows up on Yanko’s doorstep, it seems like poor timing.

Claire needs a place to hide. The FBI is on her trail because she’s bankrolled a terrorist group. Bradley wants no part of hiding her. The FBI is pressing Bradley to get them Claire, and she doesn’t want to turn on a friend. She urges Claire to bring what she knows and turn herself in, cutting a deal. Yanko wants her to go on the run. Claire is torn.

Claire seems to decide on going on the run, but she’s afraid of what she’ll leave behind. She has a heart-to-heart with Yanko, asking him if he’d run with her. He seems torn, and it’s generally unclear which way he’s going to go when he finds Ariana outside her gym.

But, in a surprising move, he proposes. He decides he’s never going to find the perfect time, and he’s tired of waiting. He pops the question, and she accepts. But where does that leave Claire?

Bradley calls the FBI to say Claire has left the country. The agents aren’t satisfied. He threatens Bradley with 10 years in prison if she helps Claire. So, when Bradley turns up at work the next morning and finds Claire in Yanko’s dressing room, she’s thrown off. Bradley pleads with Claire to leave.

But it turns out, Claire wants to go public. She plans to give an interview live and share what she knows before disappearing. Bradley realizes that she can’t be a part of it. Unable to convince Claire to leave, she saves herself and calls the FBI. As they arrive and take Claire into custody, it’s clear Yanko knows it was Bradley. This figures to permanently damage their relationship.

Alex and Bro

Meanwhile, Alex (Jennifer Aniston) has her own fires to put out. Stella’s (Greta Lee) leaving may have solved that problem, but it still hangs over the network. And with Stella providing Mia (Karen Pittman) some ammunition, she’s pressing to get Chris (Nicole Beharie) a legendary deal.

That also leaves Alex doing some damage control. She asks Bro (Boyd Holbrook) to help, but in the initial sit down it doesn’t go well. Alex is frustrated that Bro isn’t taking things seriously. Worried she’s about to be exposed, she kicks her big interview to Chris.

Meanwhile, the article comes out. When it does, it turns out that she’s not the subject. Bro did take her request seriously after all. He went back and gave an interview. It’s him and his life story that is the focus of the article.

Alex is touched, so she reaches out and invites Bro to her house. After some back-and-forth and flirting, the two hook up. But in the aftermath, it seems clear that Alex is having second thoughts. After an awkward parting, things are muddier with Bro than ever. That can’t possibly be a good place to be.

Thoughts on The Morning Show season 4 episode 7

This went about as expected. Bradley is out of chances and out of choices. It felt all-too predictable that she’d end up having to play ball with the FBI. The look on Yanko’s face said it all. Bradley has been noteworthy for fighting for the little guy and taking bold swings, and this will likely change things for her forever. Hopefully Yanko can find some peace with Ariana, but his anger toward Bradley makes it clear there will be some changes at UBN.

The Morning Show streams Wednesdays on Apple TV. We recap all the action of season 4 here each week.