The Morning Show season 5 release window teased in bittersweet update

Apple TV has shared some exciting news about The Morning Show season 5 that will have fans counting down the minutes until the new episodes begin rolling out. But the update comes with an unfortunate downside we didn't see coming.

As production continues on The Morning Show season 5, Apple TV offered an official tease on when to expect the season to debut. While we had suspected the series would maintain its new season every two years cadence, Apple confirmed that the new season will debut in 2027.

The streaming service hasn't shared which month or season the new episodes will begin rolling out, but since The Morning Show has consistently premiered in September for the past three seasons, we can suspect a September 2027 launch date for the final season. That's right: final.

The Morning Show season 5 will be the final season

Along with the confirmation that The Morning Show season 5 will premiere on Apple TV, the streamer and stars/executive producers Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon made the announcement that the fifth season will be the last for the award-winning drama series.

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston in “The Morning Show,” returning for its fifth and final season in 2027 | Courtesy of Apple

Based on the statements made by Aniston and Witherspoon along with the final season announcement, fans don't have to worry that the plug was prematurely pulled on the series before the cast and crew could craft a satisfying ending. In fact, season 5 appears to have been written with this being the show's natural conclusion in mind.

As Aniston said in her statement, "It’s been such a privilege to work with this insanely talented cast and our extraordinary writers, producers and crew. We’ve become such a family, and we’re all so excited to share this final season. And going in knowing it would be our last, we were so fortunate to craft the conclusion with intentionality and honor these characters the way they deserve."

Clearly, The Morning Show season 5 will be going out with a bang and continue to do what it does best: surprise audiences with timely stories. It's the end of an era for Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson as one final season brings both characters to their endgame. We're in for what's surely a wild ride from start to finish in the 10-episode final season that will end with closure.

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston in “The Morning Show,” returning for its fifth and final season in 2027 | Courtesy of Apple

It's not only the end of an era for Alex and Bradley. It's also the end of an era for Apple TV. The Morning Show was the streamer's first original series that was ordered back in 2017, ultimately making its premiere on the service with its launch in November 2019. Since then, Apple TV has become a destination for prestigious, award-winning original content.

The final season announcement also came with emotional posts from both Aniston and Witherspoon with behind-the-scenes footage from the the filming of the final season. Witherspoon offered glimpses at upcoming new guest stars, like Reneé Rapp and Lizzy Caplan. Aniston's post included a video of herself, Witherspoon, and Mark Duplass embracing on set as Witherspoon cries.

The Morning Show season 5 began filming in March 2026 with Aniston, Witherspoon, and Duplass reprising their roles in the main cast alongside Billy Crudup, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Nicole Beharie, and Jon Hamm. Along with Rapp and Caplan, new cast members for season 5 include Jeff Daniels, Jesse Williams, and Sean Hayes. There are likely plenty more familiar faces on board.

Check out the first footage from the final season in Apple TV's social media post below!

Alex and Bradley are back where they belong.



The final season of #TheMorningShow is coming in 2027. pic.twitter.com/cjQszCz4Ba — Apple TV (@AppleTV) July 23, 2026