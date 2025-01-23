The next must-watch Netflix political thriller arrives soon after The Night Agent

Don't you know? The long-awaited second season of Netflix's hit political thriller series is now streaming. All 10 episodes of The Night Agent season 2 are available to watch on the streaming platform, and fans are in for a wild ride!

At the beginning of the second season, FBI agent Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) finds himself on a dangerous mission in Bangkok, Thailand. However, the danger doesn't end there. Now that he's working as an in-field agent for the secretive organization Night Action, he is also eventually tasked with tracking down a mole hidden within the very ranks of Night Action itself. The danger only intensifies as Peter tries to identify and stop this internal threat, forcing him to turn to old allies for help.

Even though there are plenty of episodes to enjoy, you'll find that you can breeze through them in no time. Luckily, we don't have to worry about a renewal because the political thriller was already given the green light for a third season back in October 2024. However, we won't see Peter back on our screens heading into another mission for quite some time. While production on The Night Agent season 3 is currently in progress, the filmmaking process isn't going to be rushed. That means we need to find something to do while we wait.

Fortunately, Netflix has a new political thriller series slated to be released this February, and it looks just as gripping and suspenseful. It's titled Zero Day, and wait until you find out who's in the cast!

(L to R) Robert De Niro as George Mullen and Angela Bassett as President Mitchell in Episode 101 of Zero Day | Netflix

Eric Newman (Griselda, American Primeval) and Noah Oppenheim (The Maze Runner, Jackie) are the creators of this upcoming Netflix original. It stars Academy Award-winning actor Robert De Niro as George Mullen, a highly respected former U.S. president and head of the Zero Day Commission. After a catastrophic global cyberattack leaves thousands dead, Mullen is called upon by the current U.S. president to track down and identify those responsible before they launch another devastating attack.

De Niro is joined in the cast by two-time Golden Globe Award-winning actress Angela Bassett, who plays the role of the sitting U.S. president, Evelyn Mitchell. Other amazingly talented actors you can expect to see in this show are Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Plemons, Joan Allen, Connie Britton, Bill Camp, Dan Stevens, and McKinley Belcher III.

Like many shows nowadays, Zero Day is billed as a limited series. This means that it will deliver a full story across its six episodes. It's unlikely that a second season will be made. While some may see the limited series format as a downside, it actually has its perks. There's no need to worry about waiting for a renewal. Honestly, Netflix has a reputation for canceling some of its best shows. So, with Zero Day being a limited series, we can at least enjoy a complete and satisfying story without worrying about an abrupt ending.

On Jan. 22, Netflix dropped the official trailer for this new conspiracy thriller. Check it out below!

Get ready to mark your calendar and clear your schedule because Zero Day is set to land on Netflix on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. This political thriller you won't want to miss!