The Night Agent season 2 episode 4 recap: Foxglove's purpose comes into focus

This post contains spoilers from The Night Agent season 2 episode 4 from this point forward.

Following a flashback to Noor back home in Iran months ago, reeling from the arrest of her friend, she meets Peter and Rose in the present day for the first time. Peter wants Noor to find out what's in the ambassador's briefcase and make copies in exchange for her family's safety in the United States.

Noor explains the party coming up at Abbas' residence, where the trio concoct a plan to sneak a peek in the ambassador's briefcase. It seems like a low-stakes heist to pull off, but the stakes couldn't be higher with how much danger they are putting Peter, and especially Noor, in to get this information undetected.

The Night Agent. Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin in episode 204 of The Night Agent | Cr. Christopher Saunders/Netflix © 2024

Crashing a party and the truth about Foxglove

In a caterer's uniform, Peter crashes the party. Noor's of course already in attendance, and Rose attends as a plus one. Javad asks to speak with Peter, which spooks Noor. Rose takes her key card and phone and sneaks upstairs to snap the pictures of the papers in the briefcase. Unfortunately, Javad knows Peter isn't just a caterer.

Noor causes a distraction to get Javad away from Peter, but his men take him to the basement. Haleh catches Rose coming out of the ambassador's office with Noor's phone. She comes up with a quick lie on the spot, and it works. Peter fights back and escapes. He's not pleased that Rose didn't leave as planned, but she got what they needed.

The next day, Peter meets with Catherine, who has finally received intel on Foxglove. "The idea was to conceive of new synthetic weapons the US could get ahead of then create antidotes, solvents, to counter their effects," as she explains to Peter. The mobile lab with dangerous chemical agents has gone missing (thanks, Markus!). That's a problem.

Another problem? Noor meets Catherine, who expects to have the photos handed over right away. Well, Noor didn't bring them. She's playing hardball. She wants them to honor their word that they will help her mom and brother get to New York before her brother turns 18 and is enlisted in the war. She has no time to waste.

The Night Agent. Rob Heaps as Tomas Bala in episode 204 of The Night Agent | Cr. Christopher Saunders/Netflix © 2024

Dueling cousins and spreading ashes

Tomás and Markus meet with Solomon, and there's clearly some bad blood in between all of them, most especially with Tomás and Markus. He's frustrated with his cousin making moves behind his back that will push them past the point of no return (like killing innocent people).

Catherine receives Alice's ashes in a box in the mail. She attempts to deliver them to Alice's cousin, but he doesn't accept them and explains that Alice distancing herself from her family for her job broke her dad's heart. He sent the ashes back, which is how Catherine came into their possession. She and Peter later spread them in the ocean.

Episode 4 continues to make headway in uncovering the truth about what went wrong in Bangkok, how Foxglove became involved, and who Peter can actually trust. They have a new ally in Noor, but she's smart enough to know she has a lot on the line to simply show all her cards. Although it was an episode with minimal reveals, the tension is mounting higher and higher!

Watch The Night Agent only on Netflix.