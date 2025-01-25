The Night Agent season 2 episode 8 recap: A key death has massive repercussions

The Night Agent season 2 episode 8, “Divergence,” takes viewers back 17 years. A younger Tomas is attacked by his father, Viktor Bala (Dikran Tulaine), at dinner among his council and servants. Tomas has returned home from school in England, and his father is not happy that Tomas will not even use his last name, Bala, at school. Tomas explains that the name is one of warmongers.

Tomas storms off, but his cousin, Markus, follows and reminds Tomas of his place. Tomas slaps his cousin for ratting him out to his father, but Markus doesn’t bite on that fight. Instead, he returns to dinner.

Rose makes a deal with Tomas

In the present, Markus (Michael Malarkey) and Tomas (Rob Heaps) lead Dr. Cole (Jay Karnes) and Rose (Luciane Buchanan) to the mobile lab to make the KX. They hold Dr. Cole’s wife and daughter as hostages. Markus promises to kill the hostages if Dr. Cole fails.

Dr. Cole explains to Rose that it might not even be possible, but they put together the plan to make small dose of KX, which they can then replicate at a larger scale.

While they wait, Markus and Tomas look into Rose’s past to try to get leverage on her to make her work harder, but Tomas starts to get cold feet. Tomas knows Rose is lying, and she admits that she is part of the team. In their conversation, Rose flips Tomas to work against Markus.

When they return to the lab, Tomas questions Dr. Cole about KX. He doesn’t like Dr. Cole’s answer about what this chemical can do, so he tells Dr. Cole to stall as long as possible while Tomas tries to figure out a way to save them all and stop this weapon from being exposed.

Markus kills Tomas

Eventually, Markus finds out that something is up with Tomas, Dr. Cole, and Rose, so he has Tomas thrown in the fridge. He demands that Rose and Dr. Cole stop stalling, and he threatens to kill Dr. Cole’s family if they don’t ramp up production.

In the fridge, Tomas and Markus argue about what to do next. Tomas tries to convince his cousin to give up the fight and use the documents to help out Viktor and prove he bought the weapons from the United States instead of using the KX to kill thousands of people.

Markus isn’t interested, and instead of going along with Tomas’s new plan, he breaks the vile of KX in the fridge and slams the door shut. Tomas screams as Dr. Cole’s weapon does exactly what it was supposed to do. Tomas dies a horrible, painful death.

Peter makes a deal with Jacob Monroe

After fleeing the safe house with Solomon (Berto Colon), Peter (Gabriel Basso) allows Solomon to call his boss and sets up a meeting. Solomon disarms Peter and takes his gun before Peter meets with Jacob Monroe (Louis Herthum). Solomon also lectures Peter about the collateral damage he is causing, including the killing of Caleb, one of Solomon’s men in Bangkok.

Peter tries to convince Jacob to reveal the names of the people who are behind the chemical weapon from a moral perspective, but he doesn’t bite. Instead, he offers Peter a deal. In exchange for the names of those reponsible and location where they are building the weapon and holding Rose, Peter must get into the UN and steal a case file for Jacob. He makes Peter remember the case number and sends him on his way.

Peter also realizes if he does this, he’s probably done at Night Action. Is it worth it to save Rose and other innocent people? The answer for Peter is absolutely yes.

Later, Peter calls Noor (Arienne Mandi) and asks for access to the UN building, and Noor promises to help if Peter meets her in person in their safe location.

When they finally meet, Peter explains the situation, but Noor won’t help until Peter confirms her mother is alive. Peter calls Sami (Marwan Kenzari) and gives his phone to Noor. She speaks with her mother for the first time after Farhad’s death. Noor promises to help, but she explains that Javad (Keon Alexander) is waiting for him outside.

When Javad and his men try to take them after their meeting, Peter and Noor fight their way out of the basement. Noor uses a taser on one of the men while Peter runs through the streets and escapes into the subway, but Javad follows him. They fight on the platform, but Peter gets the upper hand and barely escapes on the next train. It’s quite good timing!

Abbas makes a deal with Noor to protect his daughter

At the Mission, Noor sneaks in and makes Peter a UN badge to help him with the task to find the case file. Unfortunately, Abbas (Navid Negahban) enters the room and catches Noor in the act. He threatens to detain Noor, but she brings up his daughter and asks if she can help by sharing the documents with the French at the UN.

If the French know is targeting Iranian citizens in France, they can protect them, including Abbas’s daughter, who we learned defected a decade earlier. It doesn’t seem like Abbas wants to play ball, but eventually, he does. He gives her 10 minutes to leave before he reports her to the Foreign Minister and alerts Javad.

Peter escapes Catherine

Peter returns to his apartment, but Catherine (Amanda Warren) is waiting for him. Catherine tries to get Peter to turn himself in. But, she reveals they have no leads on finding Rose or Tomas and Markus, so Peter fights his way out. He’s going to save Rose and all these people no matter what.

This season is going to come down to the wire like we knew it would. With two episodes left on Netflix, Peter has to break into the UN and steal an important case file for some reason. And, then, he has to figure out where Rose is being held captive and stop a terror attack before it’s too late. I don’t know, but that sure seems like a lot to do. If anyone can do it, though, it’s Peter MF Sutherland.