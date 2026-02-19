The Night Agent season 3 episode 1 recap: Peter gets the call he's been waiting for

When we last left Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso), he was coming off a very personal and challenging mission, and when we pick up with him in The Night Agent season 3, he's still busy taking on intense missions. The season opens with a flashback to Peter as a child, playing with Legos and overhearing his mother crying on the phone talking about treatment. He promises her to always do the right thing, which we know Peter to do no matter what.

Back in present day, Peter's in the Dominican Republic and getting held at gunpoint after docking his small boat at night. He meets with a man and woman for an exchange of money for the schematics for a new nuclear submarine. Once he leaves on his boat, he alerts his team to move in and apprehend them. Another successful mission for our fearless Night Agent.

We next meet with a married couple aboard the Pima 12 airplane. While getting cozy for the ride, they heart a suspicious sound. The man assumes it's nothing and closes the window shade, but it's not long before a missile shoots the plane and it explodes. Peter meets with Mosley, who lightly suggests Peter should take a break after closing four cases in six months, but he's ready for his next mission. He hasn't been in contact with Rose, but he's desperate to make contact with The Broker.

The Night Agent. Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland in episode 301 of The Night Agent | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

Peter meets Isabel and pursues Jay at a soccer game

Peter gets his next mission, which involves Jay Batra (Suraj Sharma), an analyst at FinCEN. Capitol police and the FBI are investigating a gunshot at his apartment, believing that Jay stole classified FinCEN intelligence and killed his supervisor Benjamin Wallace. Before any details could be discovered, Jay fled the country and POTUS initiated Night Action. Peter's sent to track Jay down in Istanbul, and he watches as President Hagan blames the Pima 12 attack on Raúl Zapata.

After getting information from locals on Jay's whereabouts, he tracks him in the spice bazaar and begins his pursuit. Jay suspiciously enters a crowded train station and approaches the lockers, leaving something inside one of them and then sending a sext message. Peter loses track of Jay on one of the trains and notices men chasing after him. He also watches as a woman opens the locker and takes out the documents Jay placed inside.

He follows the woman, Isabel De Leon (Genesis Rodriguez), to a hotel restaurant and approaches her at the bar. He flirts with her to get to know her, but he doesn't make much headway. However, he does sneak a peak at her check and spots her room number. Upon googling her, he learns that she's a reporter and relays this new detail to Catherine. After watching Isabel leave the hotel in a cab, he heads up to her room to snoop. He finds a ticket inside an envelope under the bed.

Peter snaps a quick photo before Isabel returns and he hides in the bathroom. She quickly leaves after checking the ticket's still there, allowing Peter to make a hasty exit. The next day, Peter arrives at the soccer stadium, as do the men who were chasing Jay, and quickly finds Jay in the stands talking to Isabel. When Isabel leaves, Peter sits next to Jay and asks about the FinCEN intelligence. He gave it to Isabel, but he has a copy at home. Peter offers him safety if he comes with him.

They ditch his phone to confuse the men tracking him and rush out of the stands. On their way out, Isabel spots them and tries to save Jay, believing Peter's someone trying to take him. Peter loses Jay, the actual bed men catch him. Thankfully, Peter catches up again and steals the car they trapped Jay in. A dangerous chase ensues, but Peter outsmarts them at every turn. When they shake the men, Peter phones Night Action for recovery, but they're in Istanbul until morning.

The Night Agent. Suraj Sharma as Jay Batra in episode 301 of The Night Agent | Cr. Nazim Serhat Firat/Netflix © 2026

The Broker finally calls Peter, and he wants Jay

Making their way to a safe location, Peter insists that Jay doesn't make contact with his cousin again since any phone is being tracked. Jay worries about his cousin and her kids, but Peter promises his organization will take care of them. When Peter asks about what happened with his boss, Jay explains that their office received SARs — suspicious activity reports — about a month ago. He told Wallace they should investigate the large money transfers, but he was told to drop it.

Wallace started grilling Jay about the SARs weeks later, destroyed the hard drive containing the SARs, and pulled a gun on Jay. He said "they" made him do it, which didn't make sense, and when Jay tried to get close enough to grab the gun, it went off. He didn't tell anyone else at the Treasury because he didn't know who he could trust. As it turns out, Jay doesn't have any copies of the SARs. He gave everything he had to Isabel. But that's a problem they will solve tomorrow.

Once they enter their safe house apartment, Peter makes a phone call to Catherine while Jay picks up the landline... just like Peter told him not to do. Catherine worries about corroborating Jay's story or else they will have to hand him over. Suddenly, the men arrive, tracking Jay after making a quick call to his cousin. Peter and Jay quickly flee out the window, running from gunfire into another building. They split up, with Peter fighting them all off and Jay finding an exit.

Peter convinces Jay to join him rather than taking his chances with the consulate. Before boarding their plane the next day, Jay shares new information with Peter. The crypto wallet the money was transferred to was suspected to belong to the terrorist group that shot down Pima 12. Wallace prevented Jay from alerting the FBI about the attack. Jay figuring out the attack before hit happened means that someone stateside funded the attack. Suddenly, Peter's Broker phone rings. Monroe wants Jay.