The Night Agent season 3 episode 10 recap: The house of cards collapses

The Night Agent season 3 episode 10, the season finale titled “Razzmatazz,” begins with a day at the beach with Peter and his mother. She gives him a Razzmatazz ice cream pop, and it’s a very happy memory for Peter.

It also comes full circle at the end of the episode, but we have a lot of ground to cover first!

Peter gets kicked out of Night Action

Peter calls the Night Action line to call for help, but his code doesn’t work anymore. The President has officially kicked him out of the program.

Once again, Peter is on his own, trying to save the day. And, he’s got to move quickly because Adam flips on Chelsea and pulls his gun on her.

She’s not going to let him just kill her, though. She grabs the wheel of the car and crashes it. The car flips, but Chelsea and Adam survive. Chelsea eventually frees herself, but she gets into a fight with Adam on the way out of the car and is forced to hide in a nearby property until Peter can show up and save her.

Luckily, Peter isn’t far behind.

Peter saves Chelsea and escapes from Adam

After a big chase through a rural property, Peter arrives and gets into a shootout with Adam. They’re able to escape, but before that, Peter tells Adam that the Hagans are using him to do their dirty work.

He also reveals that the Hagans were working with Jacob Monroe. Adam is just the muscle of all of this corruption. Peter wants Adam to see the light, but he’s not quite hearing it yet.

Isabel and Jay pitch the story from Jacob Monroe’s files

Isabel and Jay pitch the story about Jacob Monroe and the President’s corruption at The Financial Register, but the lawyers won’t let Isabel run with the story. They won’t publish it for legal reasons.

Isabel makes one last pitch. If she can get witnesses who will corroborate the story live on the air, can they run with the story? She gets approval to keep working on the story, but she has to get Freya on board. If she doesn’t, the story’s off, and Isabel knows that means they are dead.

Assassins arrive to kill Isabel and Freya

Isabel arrives at Freya’s penthouse apartment to try to convince her to go on record. Before meeting her, Freya calls the assassin and demands that she come and kill Isabel right now, but he quits, returns her money, and leaves. Freya is on her own.

Isabel shares all the information that she has on Freya and asks Freya to go on record, get ahead of the story, and turn state witness. Freya doesn’t bite, but then, the assassins arrive to kill Freya.

Freya and Isabel try to hide, but they can’t. They run to a second elevator from the top floor, but Freya pushes Isabel out of the way, leaving her to die. Luckily, that doesn’t happen, but they do get caught quickly.

Thankfully, Peter and Chelsea arrive, but they have to split up.

Peter and Chelsea save Isabel and Freya

Chelsea saves Isabel and disposes of one of the assassins in short order, but Peter has a much more difficult time. Isabel and Chelsea make it to the Register easily and prepare to start the stream.

Peter and Freya have to take the long way around. At first, Freya doesn’t want to talk, but it’s pretty clear that she’s going to be killed or talk. After an epic fight with the assassin in a remodeled part of Grand Central Station, Peter survives, but just barely.

Adam shows up and shoots Peter in the leg. Peter tries to convince Adam that the Hagans are lying about everything. Freya tells Adam that he’s telling the truth. Finally, Adam believes them. He lowers his gun and lets them go.

Freya goes on record exposing the Hagans’ corruption

At The Financial Register, Isabel goes live with Freya. In the interview, Freya reveals that the Hagans violated the law by laundering money through her charity into the President’s campaign.

President Hagan and Jenny watch Freya’s interview, and finally, they realize the goose is cooked and it’s all over. They are toast.

How does The Night Agent season 3 end?

Well, five weeks later, Isabel moves to Barcelona for a new chapter of her career. Chelsea and Theo are planning their wedding.

President Hagan pardons himself and his wife before leaving office and signing a new media deal. So, he’s not going to jail anytime soon, but he’s not going to be the president anymore.

At a beach bar, Freya drinks martinis while watching the news of Hagan leaving office. Next to her is the assassin she hired, sporting a British accent. He buys her a drink, drops a little poison in it, just like he did with Mike earlier in the season, and heads out to the boardwalk to play catch with his son. So, Freya is dead.

Finally, Peter takes a walk in the park with Mosley. Peter reveals that he’s finally going to take a break. Mosley, though, tells Peter that he has the perfect partner for him when he returns. Peter is very interested.

The Night Agent season 3 ends with Peter getting a Ramatazz ice cream pop from a stand in the park.

It’s definitely an interesting ending. I guess you could say it’s a happy ending, but it leaves Peter slightly unmoored heading into season 4. And, that’s a very different place than the ending of the first two seasons.

Remember, way back in season 1, Peter became an official Night Agent at the end of the season. In season 2, he was given a special mission to be ready when Jacob Monroe calls so they can take him down.

Heading into season 4, the world is Peter’s oyster. We’ll see what decisions he makes about returning to Night Action, but I have a feeling he’s going to be saving the world one more time, at least.

Stay tuned for more news about The Night Agent season 4!