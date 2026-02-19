The Night Agent season 3 episode 2 recap: Two shocking deaths raise the stakes

In the closing moments of The Night Agent season 3 premiere, Peter and Jay were preparing to fly out of Istanbul when Peter received the call he'd been waiting for from Jacob Monroe a.k.a. The Broker. While that sets the stage for what comes next, episode 2 begins with a flashback to Isabel receiving a stack of tips to search through, which was how Jay's case came across her desk. She connects the case to Corepoint Dynamics and the attack on Pima 12.

Isabel's boss, Mike, allows her to pursue to case and Jay in Istanbul, even as his call into the FBI sends agents to the paper's offices. Back in the chaos of the present, Peter and Jay are greeted on the tarmac by Mosley and Catherine, who he relays the details of his calls from The Broker. Peter supposes the organizations funding the LFS attack on Pima 12 were The Broker's. Speak of the devil, he calls to arrange a drop-off for Jay, but Peter refuses, which leads to a negotiation.

Back in the States, Isabel meets with Mike to show him the documents from Jay. She's also uncovered Peter's true identity, leading her to wonder why a "former" FBI agent was sent for Jay. Isabel follows her instincts to pursue Vernon Tyvek, a common thread in the documents who filed the SARs. Now in a safe house, Jay gets cleaned up and calms down as Peter, Mosley, and Catherine discuss whether to keep Jay or hand him over to The Broker. Peter suggests a third option.

The Night Agent. Stephen Moyer as The Father in episode 302 of The Night Agent | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

Isable loses an integral team member to the assassin

Suddenly, we meet Stephen Moyer's character, who goes over a book report assignment with a child (Callum Vinson) before receiving a phone call. Based on the calls, he was offered the assignment of tracking Jay down in Istanbul, but his price wasn't accepted. He takes on the role now, with his price tripling. Meanwhile, The Broker calls Peter, who demands names of corrupt FBI and CIA agents. They negotiate five names, but they were unable to track his location during the call.

Isabel and Mike pay a visit to Vernon, asking about why he left the bank and the SARs. He pinpoints Heroes in Healing as a suspicious organization but refuses to participate any further. After running the name handed over by The Broker, the teams realizes it's real and could uncover even more dirty agents if they play along with The Broker longer. They could even catch him today. Peter insists that Jay should consent before they make a decision. He explains the whole situation.

An office worker alerts Isabel to meet Mike at the bar with the Anderson file, and when we catch up with Mike at the bar, he's chatting with the assassin (Stephen Moyer). After convincing Mike to change the song on the jukebox, he pours a small vile into his beer. The assassin makes a hasty exit, watching from the door as Mike struggles and collapses. Isabel's stunned to find Mike dead. Back at the safe house, Jay agrees to taking The Broker down and they make a plan to meet.

The Night Agent. Amanda Warren as Catherine Weaver in episode 302 of The Night Agent | Cr. Christopher Saunders/Netflix © 2026

The FBI's sting for The Broker goes up in flames

The assassin returns to his hotel, cleaning himself up in one room before returning to his son in the other. Elsewhere, it's all hands on deck for the FBI as the meeting with The Broker nears and they hope to capture him. Peter and Jay are surrounded by the FBI in secure locations, and The Broker's team arrives. After being scanned for bugs, they enter the SUV and head off, quickly being followed by the FBI. They're taken into a tunnel, where The Broker enters the vehicle.

After exiting the tunnel, the pursuit continues and The Broker questions Jay. As they approach their destination, Jacob makes his slimy deal with Peter before handing over the flash drive with more names and the FBI closes in. When Catherine approaches the vehicle, she discovers it's empty and filled with explosives. It explodes while Catherine's still running away. The Broker sent the FBI following a decoy nearby. He and his team were onto them the whole time.

Jacob outsmarted Peter. He takes back the flash drive and lays out just how indebted he still is to him, even going so far as to threaten Rose's life. Peter has no choice but to comply. He assumes Jay's coming with him, but The Broker keeps him in his custody, much to Peter's distress, but he promises Jay he'll be okay before they drive off. Peter runs to the site of the explosion and finds Catherine's lifeless body on the ground. The mission just got even more personal for Peter.