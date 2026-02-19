The Night Agent season 3 episode 3 recap: Peter gets a surprise new partner

After the tragic ending of the previous episode, The Night Agent season 3 episode 3 gives us a moment to breathe by beginning with a flashback to six years ago. Peter and a team of FBI agents approach a house and break in through the garage. Once inside they arrest the man, but as it turns out, it's simply a training drill and Peter gets "shot." The drill has failed, but Peter's optimistic.

Back in real time, Peter beats himself up over Catherine's death and blames himself. Mosley forces him to stop pacing as they talk about the situation and The Broker in the White House. Peter noticed that Jacob was thinner and was wearing a hat, which reminds him of when his mom was going through chemotherapy. Next up, they brief President Hagan on the extent of The Broker's hold over the case. Hagan agrees to keep Peter on the case as long as he's in the loop.

Still, Peter doesn't trust Hagan knowing what he knows about the UN leak that got him elected. On his way out of the White House, Peter runs into Chelsea and they catch up. Peter uses the opportunity to ask how she feels about the Hagans, and she's currently thinks they're great. During the White House dinner, Chelsea notices the First Lady, Jenny (Jennifer Morrison), touching her earring as a signal to free her from a conversation. It's interesting insight into how the administration operates.

The Night Agent. Fola Evans-Akingbola as Chelsea Arrington in episode 303 of The Night Agent | Cr. Christopher Saunders/Netflix © 2026

Peter teams up with Isabel on the investigation

While still in the White House, Peter tries to update his beneficiaries in the case of his death, but he's not able to give those to Rose since they aren't married. He has no kids, no siblings, and no surviving parents, so he gives up. Meanwhile in the dining room, Jenny's taken out while the President speaks, leading Chelsea to follow her. When she enters another room expecting a serious situation, she walks in on Theo down on one knee, proposing, as Jenny films the proposal in the background.

She accepts his proposal, and Jenny and the whole team celebrate. Later that night, Jenny shows the video to the President while in bed. The mood takes a turn when he admits that before the election, Jacob Monroe approached him with oppo research, which we know as the UN leak. Hagan worries that could come back to haunt them with Monroe under investigation, but they're a united front no matter what happens. However, Jenny seems like she could be holding something back.

Isabel drops by the bar to pick up Mike's things, and the bartender mentions that he was speaking to a mystery man (the assassin) before dying. She shows Isabel the security footage, and while his face is barely visible, she snaps a photo of the assassin. Back at the office, she gets a visit from Peter, which she isn't excited about at first. He asks her about Jay, but she's not receptive to giving answers without him giving answers himself. The conversation goes nowhere.

The Night Agent. (L to R) Genesis Rodriguez as Isabel, Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland in episode 303 of The Night Agent | Cr. Christopher Saunders/Netflix © 2026

Chelsea saves the First Lady from an attack

Isabel travels to speak with Vernon again, but she finds him dead in his kitchen. Before she can call for help, the electricity is cut and she hides in the pantry. She spots the assassin creeping in the kitchen, and just as she makes a run for it, she's met with Peter helping keep her safe. When they exit the house, they see a car driving away and assume it's the assassin, but he's upstairs watching their getaway from a window. On the ferry, they compare notes and Peter explains as much as he can.

He makes a plea for her help since they have the same goal: To find Jay and the truth. Isabel agrees to work with him under the condition that she publishes everything with redaction. (Once she learns how deep this goes, she'll probably change her tune.) In New York City, banker Freya (Michaela Watkins) meets with The Broker, who wants to split with her bank after the SARs were released. He wants her to introduce him to her other clients, but she turns him down. He also claims Jay is dead.

The assassin stole Vernon's Playstation to gift to his curious and precocious son, which seems like a mistake since it could reasonably be used to track him. Isabel and Peter attempt to decipher Mike's notes, leading them to suspect there could be a political angle. They compare the Anderson file to a super PAC and find Mike's secret source, Senator George Lansing (Timothy Hutton). Heroes in Healing donated millions to Lansing's super PAC every year, but he lied to Mike.

Peter and Isabel finally appear to be in a trusting place, especially when it comes to Isabel trusting Peter. In the White House, Chelsea worries something could be wrong with the First Lady. She acts on her instinct and checks on her in the office. When she enters the office, Jenny is yelling that the man in the room, an intruder, has a gun. When the man approaches Jenny again, Chelsea simply acts, shooting him twice and killing him. Secret Service agents check him, and he's unarmed. Something's not right. Peter returns to his apartment and finds Adam (David Lyons), his new partner assigned by the President.