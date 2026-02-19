The Night Agent season 3 episode 5 recap: An unexpected revelation rattles Peter

Following Peter's brush with death at the hands of the assassin in the previous episode, The Night Agent season 3 episode 5 begins with a flashback to eight months ago as President Hagan meets with Adam, his former war buddy, and enlists him as a friend to have his back. And that's how Adam became involved with Night Action. That makes his role look suspicious, even as he saved Peter's life.

Even though Peter likely has a concussion, he's eager to get back to the mission and piece together who followed them into the woods. Peter clearly still doubts whether he can fully trust Adam, who insists that he let him in as a partner. While the assassin returns to the woods and picks up Isabel's phone, Peter and Isabel work with Adam to link David Hutson, who happens to be Lansing's biggest campaign contributor and possibly funding Raúl Zapata as The Broker's proxy.

On the street, Chelsea gets approached and confronted by Brian's brother, which is exactly what she was afraid of when her name was publicly linked to the attack. After reporting the incident, Chelsea's put on desk duty, but she talks her way into helping with the investigation. Peter and Adam head to a casino to gain more information before Hutson flees the country, which leads them to his location at the facility's horse racing track. Peter spots him in the owner's lounge as Adam sneaks into his office.

The Night Agent. Jennifer Morrison as Jenny Hagan in episode 305 of The Night Agent | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

Chelsea inches closer to the First Lady's secrets

Adam poses as a janitor to get to the office and pulls Hutson's computer data, and Peter tries to get close enough to him to duplicate his phone's data. Peter thinks on his feet when Hutson plans an impromptu exit, chatting him up in closer proximity, as Adam gets trapped in the office when a woman arrives. Turns out, Hutson's cheating on his wife, and they use this information to their advantage. Peter texts the photo Adam sends to Hutson's wife, who breaks up the encounter.

Unfortunately, Adam gets caught by the other woman, leading to a high-stakes chase from security. Adam fights off a couple guards and makes his way to the horse stables, but not before he's caught again. Thankfully, Peter arrives in time to act as backup. The mission was messy, but at least it was successful in terms of cloning his data.

Looking over past reports including Corepoint Dynamics and checking security camera footage, Chelsea learns that Jenny had been meeting with Brian Mott a lot longer than just the infamous incident. She wonders why the Hagans wanted to put Chelsea's name out there and if Jenny's hiding something. Chelsea and Theo have a private dinner with the Hagans, and when she excuses herself to the bathroom, she sneaks into the office to retrieve the phone from Jenny's desk.

The President catches her in the office and she plays it off as if she was reflecting on her regret of the situation, but we know Hagan well enough to realize that he's shady and suspicious. For some good news, Mosley informs Peter and Adam that they arrested David Hutson, otherwise known as Diego Morales, after confirming he had past ties to Zapata, but they couldn't confirm involvement with The Broker. Peter can't believe that this whole scenario might be a dead end for the bigger picture.

The Night Agent. Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland in episode 305 of The Night Agent | Cr. Christopher Saunders/Netflix © 2026

Peter discovers Isabel actually knows Jacob Monroe

Speaking of The Broker, we check back in with Jacob Monroe as he checks in with Jay Batra in the room he's been holed up in looking into the crypto wallet. He's discovered several new deposits, which means that there's something new planned to happen in less than a week. When Chelsea and Theo return home, he's pleased with how the dinner turned out, but Chelsea puts a call in to Peter about the Hagans. She admits her suspicions about the First Lady and confesses his case could be connected.

After his conversation with Chelsea, Peter calls Isabel to share the news that the casino evidence didn't bring them closer to The Broker and ask whether Corepoint Dynamics means anything to her. He explains that the shell company has been making reoccurring payments to Brian Mott. When they meet, Isabel presents him with old research that includes Corepoint. Peter notices KinCare Trust, and he's convinced they're closing in on The Broker. Isabel has a contact she can lean on.

The Hagans are secretly in damage control mode, and at the President's insistence, they have to forget that David Hutson ever existed. They can't have links to him since he's tied to the terrorist attack. Peter secretly follows Isabel to her meeting with her secret contact. When the door to the house in the city opens, it's none other than Jacob Monroe. Peter's expression upon realizing that Isabel's meeting with The Broker is nearly unreadable but relatable. What's going on here?