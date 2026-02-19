The Night Agent season 3 episode 9 recap: President Hagan makes his move

The Night Agent season 3 episode 9, “Lockstep,” begins with another flashback, and it’s the key to everything.

At a fundraising event for the Hagan’s charity, things are not looking good for Hagan’s candidacy and campaign. They need money, and they need it fast, or they will have to drop out. Jacob Monroe offers to finance the campaign through a $6 million donation through Jenny’s charity. It’s very illegal, and Jacob isn’t doing this for free, as we’ve already learned.

Peter finds Jacob Monroe dead and Adam claims it was suicide

Picking up where things ended in episode 8, Peter shows up to find Jacob Monroe dead from a gunshot wound. Adam tells Peter that Monroe shot himself, but we know what really happened.

Adam killed Monroe, and he lies to Peter about the sequence of events that leads to this. Adam didn’t want to call it in if Peter didn’t want to, but Peter wants it called in. Adam can tell Peter is withholding information, and that’s not sitting right with him. However, it’s quite rich considering that Adam is also lying to Peter.

Chelsea shows up at Peter’s apartment to find Isabel

After leaving her fiancée at the end of episode 8 and getting out of Washington D.C., Chelsea pays a visit to Peter’s apartment in New York City. Isabel won’t let her in, but then Chelsea says that it’s about “Corepoint,” which gets Isabel to open the door.

As it turns out, they can easily help each other put together this story that connects the Hagans, Freya, Corepoint, and Jacob Monroe. If Isabel connects the dots to the public, this is the biggest corruption scandal in decades in the United States.

Chelsea reveals that Jacob Monroe was a friend of the Hagans, and Isabel tries to put the story together. They know they have to get the documents from Jacob’s book.

Suddenly, Peter arrives at the apartment with the book that contains the password to Monroe’s files. He’s shocked to see Chelsea, but he tells her that Monroe killed himself.

Chelsea, Peter, and Isabel discover that the Hagans, Jacob Monroe, and Adam are connected

Isabel doesn’t believe that her father killed himself, so they start talking through the situation. They don’t fully trust Adam, and Chelsea recognizes him from a meeting Adam had with the President. Together, they realize that Hagan is controlling Night Action, along with Adam, which means that if Hagan wanted to stop the information about Monroe from coming out, they might have him killed.

It’s a longshot, but that’s exactly what happened. Unfortunately, there are many pieces of the puzzle still left to be connected.

Hagan tries to pin everything on Chelsea

President Hagan refuses to bomb Zapata’s three safehouses and compounds without a visual confirmation, which upsets Jenny. In an argument, Hagan reveals to Jenny that he had Monroe killed to stop him.

That’s when the floodgates open. Jenny admits that she’s been sending Monroe the daily briefings through Mott, who is now dead. Monroe is now dead, but there’s a chance that Monroe could still connect back to them if Chelsea continues digging and finds anything, which we know that she will.

The Hagans go on full damage control mode. They each start working the support staff at the White House to change the narrative. They want to discredit Chelsea as a crazy, unhinged secret service agent who has gone rogue to cover up their crimes.

Fortunately, Chelsea’s fiancée gets wind of the plan, and he starts to help her out behind the scenes.

Jay finds out where LFS is planning another attack

Meanwhile, Peter finds out that Jay is trying to leave the hospital. When they arrive, Jay reveals that there have been more deposits into accounts at a place in New Jersey.

The investigation leads to an ATM in New Jersey where Peter, Adam, and Chelsea try to find the guys who are working with the LFS at the port. While that’s happening, Jay and Isabel try to crack the code to find Monroe’s documents that connect the Hagans, LFS, Freya, the bank, and loads of crimes, but they aren’t having much luck.

Finally, they find a note written by Monroe in the book, and that leads to the pair cracking the code. It was the name of the restaurant where Monroe took Sofia on their first date. If only Isabel got to watch all those flashbacks like us, she would have solved this way, way earlier.

Peter, Chelsea, and Adam stop the next LFS attack

Somehow, Peter, Chelsea, and Adam arrive just in time to stop the attack. They find the men they’re looking for rather easily, but they are armed to the teeth and are loading bombs onto trucks that are heading into New York City.

Luckily, Peter, Chelsea, and Adam are more than up to the task. They call for backup, but it’s no use. The trucks are moving to the Brooklyn Bridge, Times Square, and the Empire State Building right now.

Adam stops the truck pretending to be someone from the docks. It buys time, but eventually, the LFS notices Adam from earlier, which sets off a chain reaction. The LFS guys recognize Adam from the casino and start shooting at him.

As he flees, one of the trucks leave the docks. Peter hops on the back, and he eventually gets control of the truck, drives it off the dock and into the water where it blows up.

Peter makes it out of the truck and water just in the nick of time while Chelsea saves Adam.

After saving the day, Peter tries to leave to find Chelsea and get to Isabel and Jay to help with the files with all the incriminating information, but the FBI won’t let him leave.

President Hagan orders strikes that kill Zapata

One of the phones recovered at the scene from one of the LFS guys was used to triangulate Zapata’s location, which gives the President an opportunity to strike. Hagan orders the bombing of the facility, and it’s confirmed that Zapata’s body was recovered.

Hagan gives a speech to the nation to announce the victory.

Hagan calls and orders Adam to kill Chelsea

Unfortunately, Zapata isn't the only person Hagan wants dead in this episode.

After Zapata is killed, Hagan calls in a hit on Chelsea. She knows too much, and she can connect the dots as a witness to take down the whole operation. Adam lies and tells Chelsea that she needs to come with him, and Peter is going to check in on something and be on his way. `

In the car, Chelsea finally answers the phone when her fiancée calls. He reveals that the Hagans are pinning everything on her. They are claiming that she colluded with Mott, the man she killed at the White House.

Then, Adam misses the exit to their location, and he decides to take the country road. Chelsea knows that Adam is going to kill her, so she drops a pin for Peter to follow.

Peter refuses to follow President Hagan’s orders

While Peter is trying to call Deputy Director Mosley to fill him in on everything that’s happening, President Hagan calls him and tells him that it’s time for a vacation. Peter did a great job, and now, it’s time to close this case.

Peter is not ready for that. He tells Hagan that Adam, one his Night Agents, has gone rogue and is going to kill Chelsea after he killed Jacob Monroe. Hagan tells him that Adam is working under his orders, and that Peter doesn’t need to worry about Chelsea.

Peter doesn’t accept that answer. Instead, he flips it on Hagan, alleging that the President and First Lady were mixed up with Monroe and are now engaged in an active cover-up. Hagan tells Peter to stand down, and Peter tells him that he’s not going to. Hagan tells Peter that he’s committing treason, just like his father.

Peter delivers the line of the season and says “F*** you” to the President of the United States.

The episode ends as President Hagan delivers a speech announcing the death of Raul Zapata and the thwarting of a terrorist attack by the LFS.

The events of The Night Agent season 3 episode 9 have set up an incredible finale. We have a lot of loose threads with Isabel sitting on the documents and Peter in pursuit of Adam before he kills Chelsea. It sure doesn’t seem like the Hagans are walking away from the Oval Office and White House without a fight.

And, for those keeping track at home, Peter has thwarted a terrorist attack for the fourth time in three seasons. My guy deserves a medal and a break, and instead, all he has is more work to do in The Night Agent season 3 finale.