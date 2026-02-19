The Night Agent season 3 guest cast includes stars from Dexter, Chicago Med, Mayans M.C. and more

A new season of The Night Agent has arrived on Netflix and season 3 features a mix of both new and returning faces. Gabriel Basso is back as the title character, Peter Sutherland, once again leading the charge on the central mystery. He’s joined by fellow returning cast members Fola Evans-Akingbola (Chelsea Arrington), Louis Herthum (Jacob Monroe), Ward Horton (President Richard Hagan), Albert Jones (Aidan Mosley), and Amanda Warren (Catherine Weaver).

Season 3 also introduces an amazing new group of characters including some notable additions who play key roles in the season as part of the main ensemble. This includes David Lyons (Revolution, Truth Be Told) as Adam, Peter’s new partner; Jennifer Morrison (Once Upon a Time, House) as First Lady Jenny Hagan; Stephen Moyer (True Blood, The Gifted) as The Father; Genesis Rodriguez (The Umbrella Academy, Big Hero 6) as Isabel De Leon; and Suraj Sharma (God Friended Me, How I Met Your Father) as Jay Batra.

Needless to say, Netflix certainly did not hold back on its cast additions in season 3. In addition to the leading cast, the season also features some amazing guest stars who are sure to catch your eye. Some of these actors are ones you’ll likely recognize from their various roles in hits such as The Unit, Chicago Med, FBI, Hacks, and more. These guest players might go unnoticed by some, but not here!

The Night Agent. (L to R) Fola Evans-Akingbola as Chelsea Arrington, Zach Appelman as Theo in episode 304 of The Night Agent. | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

Up first we have Zach Appelman as Theo Miller, a member of the President’s press team and Chelsea’s fiancé. Fans might recognize Appelman from his recent recurring role in the eleventh season of Chicago Med, playing patient Jeremy Lockhart or perhaps his role as Joe Corbin in Sleepy Hollow. Appelman’s additional credits include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Law & Order: SVU, God Friended Me, and Beauty and the Beast.

The Night Agent. Michaela Watkins as Freya in episode 303 of The Night Agent. | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

Also appearing in a recurring guest capacity is Michaela Watkins as Freya Myers. Without giving away any spoilers, let’s just say Freya plays a pivotal role in season 3’s plot. The role marks a bit of a departure for Watkins who is best known for her work in comedies in roles such as Stacey on HBO’s Hacks or as Valerie Meyers in the hit comedy Casual. Her many other credits include roles in hit films and shows including Will Trent, Wanderlust, Thanks for Sharing, The Back-up Plan, In a World…, Heart Eyes, Abbott Elementary, and Dinner with the Parents.

The Night Agent. David Zayas as Mike Tapia in episode 302 of The Night Agent. | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

Another familiar face fans might clock is David Zayas, who plays Isabel’s editor, Mike Fonseca. Zayas is no stranger to the world of TV and film and is best known for playing Angel Batista on Dexter and Dexter: Resurrection. Fans might also recognize him from some of his many appearances in hits such as The Bear, Blue Bloods, FBI, Shut Eye, Bloodline, Gotham, The Expendables, Skyline, and Michael Clayton.

The Night Agent. (L to R) Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland, Timothy Hutton as Senator Ted Lansing in episode 304 of The Night Agent. | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

Popping up for a one-off guest appearance is Timothy Hutton as Senator George Lansing. Hutton is best known for his role as Nathan Fort on the hit series Leverage, as well as iconic roles such as Hugh Crain in The Haunting of Hill House and Emmett Crawford on How to Get Away with Murder. He’s also appeared in dozens of shows and movies including Park Avenue, SWAT, Almost Family, Ordinary People, Beautiful Girls, and The Good Shepherd.

Special Screening of "The Night Agent" Season 3 - Arrivals | JC Olivera/GettyImages

Finally, there is Michael Irby who makes a very brief cameo in the opening scene of the season 3 premiere in the role of Michael. It’s a quick role that doesn’t play into the overall season, but fans are sure to recognize Irby the minute he appears on screen. Irby has appeared in several hits over the years and is best known for his work in hits such as Mayan M.C., Barry, The Unit, and SEAL Team. His long list of credits also includes roles in Fast Five, The Lincoln Lawyer, The Expanse, Taken, Almost Human, and True Detective.

Of course, these are just a few of the many notable guest stars who appear across the season. Additional guest stars across The Night Agent season 3 include:

Jeff Adler as Vernon Tyvek

Philip Anthony-Rodriguez as David Hutson

Brooke Bloom as Costa

Sean Boyce Johnson as Max

Megan Channell as Press Secretary Renee

Corin Clay as Amira

John Thomas Cramer as Governor Emmett Charvin

Alfonso Dosal as Raul Zapata

Kylo Freeman as Dani

David Gautreaux as Evan Koppelson

Gary Hilborn as Trent Patterson

Curtis Lum as Cisco Jenkins

Sunny Mabrey as Sandrine

Kelly McAndrew as Brenda

Brian O’Neill as Andre Kimbal

Daniela Pena as Sofia De Leon

Gary Perez as General Enzo Hopkins

Joe Perrino as Brian Mott

Derek Richardson as Younger Jacob Monroe

Steven M. Robertson as Henry Mott

Chibuikem Uche as Scott

The Night Agent season 3 is streaming now on Netflix.