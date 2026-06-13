The Night Agent season 4 is going to fix season 3’s biggest mistake

As much as we don't want to say goodbye to Peter Sutherland, Netflix announced that The Night Agent will be returning for its fourth and final season. There's only one more mission left for us to embark on with Peter before we say goodbye. But we will be saying goodbye to a lot more characters than just Peter, including the one star that was just confirmed to return.

In The Night Agent season 3, Luciane Buchanan wasn't asked to return to reprise her role as Rose Larkin, Peter's now ex-girlfriend and informal partner in his Night Agent spy activities, solely based on story reasons. Being so, Buchanan didn't appear at all in season 3, leaving fans to wonder what the future holds for not just Rose but for Rose and Peter. Well, we don't have to wonder anymore.

Luciane Buchanan set to appear as Rose in The Night Agent season 4

As The Night Agent season 4 continues production in Los Angeles, exciting news from set has now confirmed that Luciane Buchanan will return as Rose in the final season. Deadline shared the update on June 12, revealing that the actress has officially signed on to appear in season 4, though the full capacity of her role hasn't been explicitly explained, whether she's recurring or just a guest.

The Night Agent. (L to R) Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin, Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland in episode 206 of The Night Agent | Cr. Christopher Saunders/Netflix © 2024

In addition to not knowing how big of a role she will be playing in The Night Agent season 4, Rose's storyline also hasn't been shared, but we weren't expecting any spoilers while the season's still in production. Netflix hasn't even teased any plot details about the final season, though the season 3 finale and new character details have given us a decent sense of the broad strokes.

Before the official confirmation the Buchanan would be returning for season 4, the likelihood that the series would actually bring Rose back seemed dim. Since Buchanan no longer had a contract with the show, any future appearances in the show would require a whole new contract. And after leaving the series, Buchanan had booked new roles that had the potential to overlap and interfere.

The actress joined the cast of Untamed season 2, the hit Netflix original mystery thriller, which began filming before The Night Agent season 4. But both shows remained filming at the same time and had the potential to keep Buchanan from being able to return to her old stomping grounds. Thankfully, we now know that's not the case and our prayers have been answered.

The Night Agent season 3 definitely stumbled due to Rose's absence. She brought an energy to both the narrative and Peter that was obviously missing. While the direction the series took by separating Rose and Peter made sense for Rose to be offscreen, removing one of the main elements that made fans first fall in the love with the show was one of season 3's biggest mistakes.

No matter if Buchanan only appears in one episode or Rose and Peter don't get back together, The Night Agent season 4 will be better for making sure one of the show's original characters receives the closure she deserves. Since Netflix opted to end the series, getting Buchanan on board was imperative. If they had missed this opportunity, the final season would have felt in complete.