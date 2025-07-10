The Office spinoff The Paper release date announced

The day that we've all been waiting for is finally here. Peacock has announced the official premiere date for its upcoming The Office spinoff, The Paper, and it's coming really soon! We're talking just a couple of months away.

We knew that The Paper would be released sometime in September 2025. This release window was announced back in May, along with a first look at the new series. Now, we know the exact date. Drum roll, please! The Paper is scheduled to premiere on Peacock on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025. Do you know what's even more exciting? There won't be just one episode dropping on the streaming platform on this date. There will be four episodes in total! This means viewers will get an immersive, binge-worthy experience right from the start.

Following its Sept. 4 premiere, two new episodes will be released each Thursday on Peacock. This release pattern will continue every week until Sept. 25. That said, the first season will consist of 10 episodes with the season finale airing on Sept. 25. Unfortunately, the release time is unknown at the moment.

Below, we shared the full release schedule:

Episodes 1-4: Sept. 4

Episodes 5-6: Sept. 11

Episode 7-8: Sept. 18

Episodes 9-10: Sept. 25

The spinoff series is created by Greg Daniels and Michael Koman. It takes place in Toledo, Ohio, and follows a documentary crew filming the daily lives and behind-the-scenes happenings of a publisher and the volunteer reporters at The Truth Teller, a once-prominent but now struggling local newspaper that's trying to reinvent itself. The cast is made up of a bunch of talented actors, including Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Melvin Gregg, Chelsea Frei, Ramona Young, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, and Tim Key.

Additionally, Oscar Nuñez reprises his role as Oscar Martinez from The Office in the spinoff. He's the only OG cast member confirmed to appear so far, but we're keeping our fingers crossed that a few more familiar faces might make surprise cameos along the way. Steve Carell would be our top choice for obvious reasons, but given his busy schedule, it might be a long shot. There's a better chance that John Krasinski, who portrayed Jim Halpert in The Office, could pop in for a quick cameo. He stated previously in an interview with Extra that he'd be open to returning if asked. We can only hope!

We're still waiting on the official trailer, which will likely be released closer to the release date. Our guess is sometime in August. You can count on us at Show Snob to come back and share it once it drops.

