Just like the news that the small but mighty Toledo Truth Teller staff tries to spread, there's good news to share with fans of The Paper. Peacock's The Office spinoff series will be back with its second season this fall, and while fans were likely expecting to wait a bit longer for the show's return, the new episodes arrive much sooner than we would have expected.

These days, no matter how simple the production, streaming original series can take over a year to return with a new season. Sometimes, comedy series are able to make a comeback to our watch lists in exactly one year, if not just a couple months after the one-year mark. Thankfully, The Paper season 2 will return almost exactly one year to the day from its debut.

The Paper season 2 premieres in September 2026

As announced by Peacock, The Paper season 2 premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026 on the streaming service. The first season arrived on Sept. 4, 2025, meaning Peacock managed to get the hit series back on the air within one year, which might be an interesting thing to celebrate for fans of The Office, a series that aired sometimes over 25 episodes each television season.

THE PAPER -- "TTT Anniversary " Episode 206 -- Pictured: Domhnall Gleeson as Ned | Photo by: John P. Fleenor/Peacock

Like the show's first season, all 10 episodes of season 2 will be released on Peacock at the same time at drop. Initially, Peacock intended to release The Paper season 1 weekly after a multi-episode premiere, but shortly before the series' debut, the streamer shifted strategies and went for the binge model instead. Clearly, that decision paid off and allowed fans to get the show's full picture right away.

Along with the announcement of The Paper season 2 release date, Peacock also confirmed the new cast additions and what to expect from the new episodes. Jumping off from the first season finale, which found the Toldeo Truth Teller winning big at the Ohio Journalism Awards, Ned (Domhnall Gleeson) looks for the paper's next scoop while navigating his relationship with Mare (Chelsea Frei).

Peacock shared the official season 2 synopsis in a press release: "In season 2, after sweeping the Ohio Journalism Awards, Ned searches for a journalistic crusade, coming for a local private club and jeopardizing the paper, while he and Mare try to figure out their attraction, Esmeralda struggles to find her place, and the staff gradually mature as reporters."

Beyond Gleeson and Frei, the season 2 main cast also includes Sabrina Impacciatore, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Tim Key, Ramona Young, Eric Rahill, Duane Shepard Sr., Alex Edelman, and Oscar Nuñez. The cast will be joined by guest stars Jon Lovitz, Andy Richter, Lisa Gilroy, Matt Braunger, Toks Olagundoye, and Phil Hendrie. Hopefully, more familiar faces will also pop up.

While Peacock hasn't yet shared a teaser, trailer, or any footage from the upcoming episodes just yet, the streamer released a date announcement video that features a select number of characters typing out the release date. What's more, Peacock dropped plenty of first-look photos that tease some of the crazy, humorous, and surely disastrous moments sure to come. Check them out below!

THE PAPER -- Episode 202 -- Pictured: Sabrina Impacciatore as Esmeralda | Photo by: John P. Fleenor/Peacock

THE PAPER -- "TTT Anniversary " Episode 206 -- Pictured: Chelsea Frei as Mare | Photo by: John P. Fleenor/Peacock

THE PAPER -- Episode 204 -- Pictured: (l-r) Domhnall Gleeson as Ned, Chelsea Frei as Mare, Melvin Gregg as Detrick, Eric Rahill as Travis | Photo by: John P. Fleenor/Peacock

THE PAPER -- Episode 204 -- Pictured: (l-r) Eric Rahill as Travis, Melvin Gregg as Detrick | Photo by: John P. Fleenor/Peacock

THE PAPER -- Episode 207 -- Pictured: (l-r) Ramona Young as Nicole, Oscar Nuñez as Oscar Martinez, Domhnall Gleeson as Ned, Alex Edelman as Adam | Photo by: John P. Fleenor/Peacock

THE PAPER -- "TTT Anniversary " Episode 206 -- Pictured: (l-r) Domhnall Gleeson as Ned, Allan Havey as Marv | Photo by: John P. Fleenor/Peacock

The Paper season 2 premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 9 on Peacock.