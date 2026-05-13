The Punisher: One Last Kill recap: Revenge and renewal

Frank Castle is back in a Marvel Television Special Presentation, The Punisher: One Last Kill, on Disney+.

After fans saw him in season 1 of Daredevil: Born Again, the Punisher had been absent for a year. In his time gone, Frank remains traumatized by the loss of his family and his lack of purpose. Now, before audiences see him in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Frank Castle is back for one last trip on his revenge spree—and it's a wild ride.

(L-R): Curtis Hoyle (Jason R. Moore), Frank Castle / The Punisher (Jon Bernthal), Nick (Nick Koumalatsos), and Colton (Colton Hill) in Marvel’s THE PUNISHER: ONE LAST KILL, exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Marvel. © 2026 Marvel. All Rights Reserved. | Marvel

Frank sees ghosts from his past

The special opens with Frank in his apartment. His wall is covered with pictures of targets, all crossed out and killed. Frank does pull-ups on a pipe in his room, his hands bleeding from the effort. He washes pills down with alcohol, smashes his mirror, and seems wildly unbalanced. He tears down his wall of targets, leaving the space empty.

Frank sits in the center of his apartment, envisioning ghosts from his past flicking in and out of focus. He sees old military friends, soldiers he used to know. They whisper to him, taunt him for his failings. He screams out as they surround him, going as far as to carve an X into the Marine tattoo on his chest. His demons are quieted when the ghost of his friend Curtis Hoyle (Jason. R. Moore) says to talk to him. Frank realizes that he needs to seek help and packs up his weapons, taking the key with him.

In the streets, chaos is everywhere. A news report announces that Little Sicily has been run amok with riots and untamed violence. As Frank walks through the street, people are attacking one another, robbing and threatening each other without reprimand. A homeless man is attacked by a gang of guys who steal his cap and kill his dog. With no one to protect them, everyday citizens are put at extreme risk by those around them.

Frank enters a donut shop where he sees a young girl sitting in the kitchen area. The girl's parents serve the coffee and donuts to the customers. A junkie enters, yelling and banging on the counters, clearly in need of some help. The owner tells the junkie to leave and apologizes to Frank for the commotion. He offers for Frank's coffee to be on the house, but Frank mutely declines, returning to the streets. In his mind, the agitation of the city turns into a warzone, with helicopters and bullets consuming his hearing.

Frank arrives at the cemetery where his family now rests. After they were killed by a gang, Frank hasn't been able to stop trying to avenge them, and he's clearly at his wits' end. Frank sits with his family's gravestones and talks about how he doesn't know what to do anymore. He's killed everyone responsible for their deaths; he's punished those who committed such a crime against him. But now he's tired and aimless, and after all the bloodshed, his family is still dead.

Frank puts a gun to his head, ready to kill himself in the cemetery beside his family, but memories of his kids and wife stop him. He remembers how much his kids needed him, how his wife loved him, and what he meant to them. His memories quickly turn violent—he imagines his kids shot up and bloody, his wife blaming him, and a shot of the carousel where they were all murdered. Before Frank can pull the trigger, a vision of his daughter stops him. She smiles and waves at him, and Frank reaches out to touch her, but she isn't really there.

Having given up on his plans to die, Frank returns to his apartment. The ghost of Hoyle follows him through the streets, taunting him now that everything's done and nothing's left to do. Hoyle asks what Frank's purpose is, and for a moment, Frank sees a vision of himself in the Punisher suit walking by.

Frank Castle / The Punisher (Jon Bernthal) in Marvel’s THE PUNISHER: ONE LAST KILL, exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Marvel. © 2026 Marvel. All Rights Reserved. | Marvel

Another person is out for revenge

As he returns to his apartment, Frank is stopped by someone. He turns to see a woman in a wheelchair, accompanied by a man. The woman says she needs his help, that her family was taken too, just like his. Frank is hesitant, but the woman continues, telling the horrific ways in which her family was murdered.

Her husband and sons were accused of crimes, but to her they didn't deserve to be killed. It's revealed that she belonged to the Gnucci family, a powerful and corrupt family that was taken out by Frank. The woman is here on a revenge mission to punish Frank, and she's determined to make him suffer for what he's done. She threatens him with goons who will come to kill him and leaves, saying she can't wait to see him ruined.

In his apartment, Frank is suddenly met with the vision of Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll). Like the other ghosts he's seen, Karen begins to berate Frank for his actions. She claims that he failed his family and now he's failing his city, but while she yells at him, Frank asks quietly if she's really there.

Karen quiets and says that yes, she's there. The two hug, but Karen disappears when Frank hears a commotion outside. The men that the Gnucci woman sent are here, and they're destroying the apartments around Frank. They hack down a door and attack a woman across the hall and pour gasoline on the floors. Gas seeps under Frank's door, and the match is struck, setting it on fire.

Frank's legs begin to burn, and the screams of his children call out to him. Frank bellows and slams through his apartment door, killing the men outside. He saves the woman across the hall and brutally wipes out the attackers. When the apartment is clear, Frank goes to the balcony and sees that the whole apartment complex is under attack.

Stealing the men's guns, Frank vaults down the balcony and begins decimating the attackers. His marine training kicks in, and it's as if he's back in an active warzone. His skill with combat is undeniable, and no matter how many men come at him, Frank is always able to hold his own.

In a gripping action scene, Frank defends his neighbors and violently takes care of the men sent after him. The Gnucci woman and her bodyguard watch from below as Frank takes the fight to the rooftops. He's thrown off the roof ledge and narrowly escapes by falling onto the pavement. The woman decides to leave when she sees Frank coming after her, but Frank stops in his tracks. Down the street, the donut shop is under attack, and the young daughter is crying out for help. Frank is given a choice to go after the woman threatening him or save the girl. Frank lets the woman escape and runs towards the donut shop.

Frank Castle / The Punisher (Jon Bernthal) in Marvel’s THE PUNISHER: ONE LAST KILL, exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Marvel. © 2026 Marvel. All Rights Reserved. | Marvel

Frank finds a new purpose

Frank charges into the scene, saving the donut owner from a pack of attackers. The owner begs for Frank to save his daughter, who is trapped inside with more men. Frank barrels inside and kills everyone in sight. He brutally disposes of the attackers, slamming them into the display case, stabbing them with kitchen equipment, and killing the final man on the counter. The mother and daughter cling to each other in the corner as Frank clears the room, finally emerging when all the men are dead. The girl hugs Frank, and he watches as the family reunites safely. The girl stops him from leaving, giving Frank a flower decoration.

Frank goes back to the cemetery, setting the flower on his daughter's gravestone. He tells her that he met someone who made him think of her. Frank feels as though his daughter was with him today, that maybe it was a sign of something more. He takes the key back from where he set it and decides that maybe he'll keep going. He realizes that there are more people who need to be punished and many more people to be saved.

Donning his skull-shaped body armor, the Punisher returns to the streets of New York. He saves an elderly couple from being attacked by the same man who killed the homeless man's dog. Frank returns the man's cap to him and kills his attacker, reclaiming his title as the Punisher.

What's next from The Punisher?

As this special was a soft reintroduction to Frank Castle's character, audiences are reminded of the core elements of the Punisher before he makes his next appearance in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

We have seen how Frank returns to his role as Punisher in time for his interactions with the web-slinging Spider-Man and now know that Frank will continue his quest of punishing those who deserve it. Fans won't have to wait long to see the Punisher return in all his blazing glory.

Watch Frank Castle in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, premiering in theaters on July 31, 2026.