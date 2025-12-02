The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast member lands major Broadway dream role

Whitney Leavitt is getting ready for all that jazz, as she has just landed her dream role on Broadway. The casting comes off the back of her being a semi-finalist on Dancing with the Stars, which came with some controversy.

Arguably one of the best dancers on Dancing with the Stars, Whitney was voted out just before the final. The timing couldn’t be more suspect, coming off the back of the release of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 3. As Whitney made it clear that she only came back to the show to land a chance to audition for Dancing with the Stars, many took offence to that and viewed it as a sneaky thing to do. Personally, I just found her honesty refreshing.

While she may not have won the show — and I’m certainly not saying that Robert Irwin didn’t deserve the win considering how much he improved — she has won in her career. The New York Theatre Guide shares that she will now join the cast of a hit Broadway production for a limited time only.

THE SECRET LIVES OF MORMON WIVES - Hulu Original Series “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” stars Whitney Leavitt. (Disney/Pamela Littky)

Whitney Leavitt joins Chicago

The Secret Stars of Mormon Wives star will join the cast of Chicago at the Ambassador Theatre in new York. This marks her Broadway debut, as she steps into the shoes of Roxie Hart, who is currently being played by Kate Baldwin.

It feels like the role was manifested during Dancing with the Stars. Whitney performed the Argentine Tango to “Cell Block Tango” during the season, and fans couldn’t help but speculate if there was a future on Broadway for her.

This Broadway appearance is for a limited time only

It’s worth noting that Whitney’s appearance on the Broadway show will be for just six short weeks. She’ll portray Roxie from Monday, Feb. 2 until Sunday, March 15. This is your warning to get tickets if you want to see her perform.

For those who haven’t seen Chicago before, it follows housewife Roxie, who finds herself in jail for murder. While there, she comes across Velma Kelly, a star who is also facing a murder charge. If the two want to be acquitted, they need to win the hearts of the public, and that leads to the two of them landing a slick lawyer and fighting for attention. Renee Zellweger portrayed Roxie in the 2002 movie, which also starred Catherine Zeta-Jones and Richard Gere.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 3 reunion special drops on Hulu on Thursday, Dec. 4, where the topic of Dancing with the Stars is sure to come up.