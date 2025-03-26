What time to watch new episodes of The Studio on Apple TV+ (weekly release schedule)

The best new comedy of the year is here, and yes, I'm already declaring The Studio the best new comedy of the year after only two episodes. Apple TV+ debuted the satiric comedy about a bumbling Hollywood film studio executive on Wednesday, March 26 with a two-episode premiere that set the stage for a hilarious season full of faux pas for Seth Rogen's misguided character Matt Remick.

In The Studio, Matt takes over the coveted position of the head of Continental Studios, a film company that's struggling to remain profitable and relevant amid the evolving industry landscape. Beyond Rogen, the series also features Catherine O'Hara, Ike Barinholtz, Chase Sui Wonders, Kathryn Hahn, and Bryan Cranston, along with plenty of cameos from celebrities playing themselves.

If you're wondering what time new episodes of The Studio are released on Apple TV+, then you're in luck. Following the two-episode premiere on March 26, one episode will be released weekly on Wednesdays. The first season contains 10 episodes, and if you're in the United States, you can tune in earlier than Wednesdays. The Studio drops new episodes at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on Tuesdays.

Take a closer look at when each episode releases in the table below:

Episode # Episode Title Release Date Episode 1 "The Promotion" Wednesday, March 26 Episode 2 "The Oner" Wednesday, March 26 Episode 3 "The Note" Wednesday, April 2 Episode 4 "The Missing Reel" Wednesday, April 9 Episode 5 "The War" Wednesday, April 16 Episode 6 "The Pediatric Oncologist" Wednesday, April 23 Episode 7 "Casting" Wednesday, April 30 Episode 8 "The Golden Globes" Wednesday, May 7 Episode 9 "CinemaCon" Wednesday, May 14 Episode 10 "The Presentation" Wednesday, May 21

Now that Severance has ended its second season on Apple TV+, we have another new series to take its place each week on the streamer. Personally, I prefer when streamers drop new episodes in the evenings in the United States rather than at the usual midnight/3 a.m. release time. Dropping new episodes in the evening for each time zones allows streaming shows to become appointment viewing that everyone can watch at the same time, just like traditional television.

What to expect from The Studio season 1 on Apple TV+

The only tough part about The Studio's release schedule is waiting a week in between new episodes. After finishing the first two episodes on release day, you just want to keep watching and binge-watch the whole season. But it's best to savor a comedy as good and game-changing as The Studio. I'd hate to burn through all 10 episodes in one sitting then have to wait a year or more for season 2 (hopefully).

While the first episode of the season ran about 45 minutes, the second episode was reduced to about 25 minutes, suggesting that the rest of the episodes will fall somewhere in that range. It's the sweet spot and the perfect amount of time to join Matt on his misadventures at running a film studio. After tackling the potential Kool-Aid movie fiasco and causing chaos at Sarah Polley's film shoot, Matt will next attempt to give Ron Howard a note in episode 3.

Each episode will likely focus on Matt tackling a new task as the head of Continental Studios and failing, though there will also be more opportunities for the ensemble cast and constant stream of celebrity cameos to shine. I'm hoping that the season circles back to the making of the Kool-Aid movie and tracks its progress, release, and reception. I want to know how it does! After all, the series was inspired by Rogen's experiences and interactions in the film industry.

Check out the full season trailer to get a taste of what's coming next in season 1:

The Studio really reminds me of HBO shows like Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Comeback, Entourage, and even Veep, just based on the tone and sense of humor. Like in those shows, you never know what's going to come out of the mouths of these characters or what situations could arise while trying to get movies made. Don't miss an episode of Matt's movie-making mayhem!

Watch The Studio only on Apple TV+.