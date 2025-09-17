The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 11 release time by time zone

The end is near. After three amazing seasons of wondering who Belly would end up with, we’re finally about to learn how her story comes to an end.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 finale will arrive in the early morning hours on September 17 and fans are counting down the minutes until the episode arrives. Anticipation is at an all time high as fans wait to see if Belly truly ends up with Conrad, or whether the show is about to take an unexpected detour with a different ending from the book that sees Belly end up with someone else.

No die hard fan will want to miss the episode when it releases on Prime Video, and we’re making sure no fan misses out on the final episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty!

When does The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 11 come out?

As has been the case all summer, The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, episode 11 will be released on Prime Video at 3 a.m. ET. Thankfully, the episode will also release internationally at this same time, but the episode’s arrival will be unique to the time zone fans are based in with some fans getting to watch the show first thing in the morning and others having to stay up late to see how Belly’s story ends.

Here’s your guide for how you can watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, episode 11 within select countries and regions:

Hawaiian Time - 9:00 p.m. HST on Sept. 16

Alaska Time - 11:00 p.m. AKDT on Sept. 16

Pacific Time - 12:00 a.m PT on Sept. 17

Mountain Time - 1:00 a.m MT on Sept. 17

Central Time - 2:00 a.m CT on Sept. 17

Eastern Time - 3:00 a.m ET on Sept. 17

Brazil - 4:00 a.m. BST on Sept. 17

UK - 8:00 a.m. BST on Sept. 17

Central Europe - 9:00 a.m. CEST on Sept. 17

India - 12:30 p.m. IST on Sept. 17

Japan - 4:00 p.m. JSP on Sept. 17

South Korea - 4:00 p.m. KSP on Sept. 17

Australia - 5:00 p.m. AEST on Sept. 17

We can't wait to see how Belly's story ends in the show compared to how it ends in the books, and we're sure fans are going to have some strong reactions to the ending.

Fans around the world will be watching the final episode live when it drops, so if you want to avoid spoilers you'll want to stay offline. The Summer I Turned Pretty fans are some of the most passionate fans around, tuning in week after week at all times of day to watch the episodes the minute they drop and we imagine even more will be turning up for the season finale.