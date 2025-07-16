The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 2 recap: P.S. I still love you

This post contains spoilers from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 2 from this point forward.

Following the shocking ending of the premiere episode, in which Belly broke up with Jeremiah after she found out he cheated on her, The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 2 opens with Belly still heartbroken in bed. A flashback reveals that Jeremiah didn't even tell Belly that he was planning to go to Cabo for spring break. It was already a point of contention and resulted in the huge fight that prompted Jeremiah to break up with her.

When they returned back to school after spring break, Belly and Jeremiah have a conversation and he's still distraught. He clearly feels bad about what happened, and now we know what happened in Cabo after their fight and break up. He asks if she wants to get back together, and she tells him that they never stopped being together. Jeremiah almost tells her the truth, but he doesn't.

Because Lacie, the girl Jeremiah cheated with, is in Taylor's sorority, Belly won't talk to Taylor either. But Taylor didn't know about Jeremiah and Lacie, and when she runs into Jeremiah outside of Belly's dorm building, Taylor lights into Jeremiah, just like a good best friend should. Jeremiah tries to flip it on Taylor, since she and Steven are cheating on their significant others, but that's not the point right now, Jeremiah! Also, Steven broke up with Mia, as he tells Denise (Isabella Briggs).

Steven gets in a car accident

While walking around campus, everything reminds Belly of Jeremiah, and she worries about how to move forward with Susannah's memorial or spending summers in Cousins now. Jeremiah's also spiraling in regret and sharing his feelings with Redbird (Tanner Zagarino), who tells him to stop feeling sorry for himself and fight for Belly back. But Belly has a secret, too.

Last Christmas, Belly went to Cousins alone but found herself in close quarters with Conrad. Before we learn what happened between Belly and Conrad over Christmas, she runs into Jeremiah on campus, and there's no avoiding him. They finally talk and he admits to sleeping with Lacie twice. He gets down on his knees and begs for her forgiveness, but she walks away from him.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 2 seems to be all about reconnections, as Laurel and John reconnect during a conference and Steven breaks the news to Taylor that he broke up with Mia. He wants something more with her, but Taylor doesn't want anything that isn't casual with him. On their way to get food, she yells at him to let her out of the car. Right after she exits the car, Steven turns around and immediately gets into a car accident. Taylor blames herself.

Belly joins Taylor at the hospital, where they learn Steven has a cracked rib and a cerebral contusion, which could be serious but they won't know more until the swelling goes down. Taylor calls Conrad, who's low key striking out at his new job, but offers to help anyway he can to get updates on Steven. He asks he new boss Dr. Namazy to make a call to the hospital to speak with her friend in neurology.

What happened between Belly and Conrad

Even though Dr. Namazy called in that favor for Conrad, she fires him for making a mistake by mislabeling a blood sample. She had previously given him the opportunity to take the day off since he could have been distracted by Steven's condition, which he clearly was. Conrad tries to fight for his job, but Namazy makes her decision and tells him he's not ready. Agens later speaks to him about the way he carries his feelings. Maybe something will happen between them again?

After Taylor tearfully admits her feelings to an unconscious Steven, she and Belly learn the morning after that the swelling in his brain has gone down and he will wake up soon. Taylor realizes that she needs to break up with Davis and try again with Steven. She also offers Belly her support if she wants to get back together with Jeremiah. Finally, Belly hears from her Laurel, who was out of contact because she and John were drunk and slept together. It's a real Conklin family mess.

Belly receives a text message from Conrad asking about Steven. It's her first message from him since Christmas, which we finally learn about. They have an awkward reunion in the evening, and then in the morning, Belly trips and falls. Conrad joins her lying on the floor, and they playfully joke before he picks her up and carries her to the couch. They spend a lot of time together, but Belly doesn't tell Jeremiah that Conrad was there with her.

The morning after, Belly finds a goodbye note from Conrad on the crossword puzzle. Belly looks at the puzzle and fills in "still" for P.S. I _____ Love You (a Jenny Han Easter egg!). Back at the hospital, Steven breaks things off with Taylor, but she doesn't fight it. Belly finds Jeremiah sleeping in the lobby. He apologizes again, and she apologizes, too, for the fight leading to him cheating (which she doesn't need to do). They agree to start over, and Jeremiah proposes. She says yes!

