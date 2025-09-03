The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 9 recap

When Prime Video confirmed Belly and Jeremiah’s wedding day would arrive in episode 8 of The Summer I Turned Pretty’s final season, we knew it was going to be one of the most intense episodes the show has ever seen. Even with such high expectations, the episode still somehow managed to exceed them by delivering an hour of television that left us shaken to our core!

After what we can only describe as an emotionally traumatic experience for both Team Conrad and Team Jeremiah, the episode ended with Jeremiah being the one to break off the engagement and leave Belly at the altar. With the wedding called off, Belly packed her things and made a beeline to the airport to book a ticket to Paris to get a clean slate… only to see Conrad across the way sitting alone at the airport, making good on his promise to take off and telling Belly he wouldn’t be seeing her for a long time, knowing it’s what is probably best.

Of course, this was before Jeremiah called off the wedding, and we’re certain Conrad is going to have some thoughts about what that could mean for his future with Belly. But will Belly choose to give Conrad another chance?

When does The Summer I Turned Pretty episode 9 release?

Episode 9 of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will release at 3 a.m. ET. After dropping episodes in the evening in past seasons, Prime Video has moved to early morning drops for the hit series which has resulted in fans having to stay up late or wake up early to enjoy the latest episodes.

Be sure to refresh as the episode unfolds, as we’ll be once again live-recapping The Summer I Turned Pretty’s latest episode upon its release at 3 am ET!