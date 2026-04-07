The Testaments release date, time, and episode schedule

The Testaments, the new sequel to The Handmaid's Tale, is about to premiere on Hulu. We shared the full release schedule for the upcoming series ahead of its premiere on Wednesday, April 8.

It’s been a decade since The Handmaid’s Tale became a sensation for Hulu. The adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s acclaimed novel of an America transformed into a theocracy where women are treated as cattle was both chilling and powerful. It was also a multiple Emmy Award wins, including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series (Elisabeth Moss).

The Testaments premieres on Hulu on Wednesday, April 8. Hulu is dropping the first three episodes of the series at 12 a.m. ET. Obviously, this means that the series will actually premiere on Tuesday, April 7, at 9 p.m. PT. It's basically a primetime release for those on the West Coast.

New episodes will drop at that time weekly on Tuesdays and Wednesdays with the 10th and final episode set to be released on May 27.

We shared the full episode schedule for The Testaments, along with the episode titles that we know so far.

“Previous Flowers” (Episode 1): Wednesday, April 8

“Perfect Teeth“ (Episode 2): Wednesday, April 8

"Daisy" (Episode 3): Wednesday, April 8

"Green Tea" (Episode 4): Wednesday, April 15

Episode 5: Wednesday, April 22

Episode 6: Wednesday, April 29

Episode 7: Wednesday, May 6

Episode 8: Wednesday May 13

Episode 9: Wednesday, May 20

Episode 10: Wednesday, May 27

THE TESTAMENTS - “First Look” (Disney) MATTEA CONFORTI, CHASE INFINITI

What is The Testaments about?



As mentioned, The Testaments is based on Atwood’s 2019 novel, taking place roughly four years after The Handmaid’s Tale finale. It will explore the dual lives of Agnes, who grew up in Gilead and Daisy, a Canadian teen brought to one of the “schools” for would-be Handmaidens. The pair will have to navigate the struggles to survive while around them, Gilead society begins to crack under pressures within and without.

We shared the synopsis of the series, via Episode 2 “Perfect Teeth“: April 8Episode 3: April 8 Episode 4: April 15Episode 5: April 22Episode 6: April 29Episode 7: May 6Episode 8: May 13Episode 9: May 20Episode 10: May 27 :

“An evolution of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “The Testaments” is based on Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same name and is a dramatic coming-of-age story set in Gilead. The series follows young teens Agnes, dutiful and pious, and Daisy, a new arrival and convert from beyond Gilead’s borders. As they navigate the gilded halls of Aunt Lydia’s elite preparatory school for future wives, a place where obedience is instilled brutally and always with divine justification, their bond becomes the catalyst that will upend their past, their present and their future.”

The show stars Chase Infiniti as Agnes, Lucy Halliday as Daisy, Rowan Blanchard, Eva Foote and Ann Dowd reprising her role as Aunt Lydia. The “drop three episodes then weekly release” schedule is commonplace for Hulu and promises to add more excitement and drama to what’s already a highly anticipated show that is set to do justice to an already classic series.