The Traitors season 3 finale just made history in the best possible way

Another season of The Traitors has come to a close and the season 3 finale just made franchise history with a finale that gave us shocking banishments and an even more surprising ending.

Before we get into the events of the finale, now is a good time to warn you that spoilers are ahead for The Traitors season 3 finale. If you haven’t yet watched the episode, proceed with caution as we’ll be breaking down the final banishments of the season as well as the identity of the season 3 winner(s).

As the penultimate episode of the season came to a close, the tiebreaker votes stood at 2 votes for Danielle and one vote for Ivar with Britney having the deciding vote. Should she vote for Danielle, Danielle would be banished, but should she vote for Iver, the banished player’s fate would be determined by a random draw. So who did Britney vote for?

THE TRAITORS -- "The Power of The Seer" Episode 310 -- Pictured: Danielle Reyes | (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)

Danielle is banished by Britney as history repeats itself

In a surprise turn of events, Britney ended up writing down Danielle’s name which led to her banishment from the game. It seems that Britney was convinced Dolores had changed her vote based on a look she gave Britney as voting for the tiebreaker was unfolding leading Britney to flip her vote out of fear of being the only one not to vote Danielle out and thinking her vote would not make a difference in saving Danielle.

Ironically, that was not the case as Britney’s vote sealed Danielle’s fate in the game and led to her being banished from the game just before the finale. Needless to say, Danielle was stunned and clearly felt betrayed once again by Britney who had previously led to her elimination in Big Brother: Reindeer Games.

Before Danielle revealed herself as a Traitor, she left each player with some final words sharing some love for all but Britney which quickly raised some flags with Dylan. After the banishment, we learned that Britney had won the Seer advantage which made the new twist pretty pointless given her status as a Traitor. Britney chose to meet with Gabby and “learned” that Gabby is a Faithful which she told the group the following morning at breakfast.

It becomes clear to Britney that Dylan is going to target her and she makes it her mission to try to bring Dylan down in order to make it to the final vote and keep her hopes of winning the game alive.

After one last challenge that pushes the prize fund past the $200,000 mark, it’s time for the remaining players to begin their votes.

Who wins The Traitors season 3?

At the final roundtable of the season, it becomes an all-out war between Britney and Dylan as the two exchange arguments back and forth as to why they believe the other to be a Traitor. Meanwhile, Ivar throws a little shade Dolores’ way in questioning whether she could be a Traitor, but that claim is buried by the showdown between Dylan and Britney.

While Britney put up a valiant fight, she was unable to persuade any of her fellow players who unanimously banished Britney from the game. However, thanks to the new twist, they do not find out whether she is a Traitor or Faithful when she exits the castle.

The action moves outside to the castle firepit as Alan brings together the final players who now have a major decision to make: vote to end the game now if they believe all remaining players are Faithfuls or vote to banish again in hopes of catching another Traitor if they believe any remain in their midst. Despite some strange vibes that come from Dolores who seems to hint that she might take a shot at Dylan, all four players vote to end the game.

One by one beginning with Ivar, followed by Dolores, Ivar, and Dylan, the players reveal their identities as Faithfuls meaning they will split the prize and walk away as winners of The Traitors season 3. The group celebrates the big victory as they then learn Britney was indeed a Traitor, meaning they had successfully managed to banish every Traitor the season threw at them.

In the process, Dolroes, Dylan, Gabby, and Ivar made history becoming the largest group of Faithfuls to ever win the game and choosing to end the game in the final stage without any additional banishments in the final stretch of the game around the firepit. This marks the first time four players share the win and that all Traitors were banished before the firepit banishment, fittingly ending one of the show’s best seasons with a historic final moment!