The Upshaws part 6 is 10 episodes, but you can expect more in part 7

Making sure we started 2025 with some laughs, The Upshaws returned to Netflix with 10 brand-new episodes on Thursday, Jan. 9. The Upshaws part 6 marked the family sitcom's largest binge drop since its debut season with 10 episodes. Finally, us fans are being fed with a relatively full season after getting two eight-episode parts and then two six-episode parts.

That's right, The Upshaws part 6 features 10 episodes released all at once. There are no further episodes of part 6 to be released, but it's thankfully a much longer binge than the previous six-episode part 5 that hit Netflix in April 2024. (If you're confused about Netflix's insistence on releasing the show in "parts" rather than classifying them by "seasons," join the club!)

But after binge-watching all of part 6 on Netflix, you don't have to worry about the show coming to an abrupt end. Any cliffhangers left behind by the part 6 finale (no spoilers!) will be resolved. Ahead of the part 6 release, Netflix announced the renewal of part 7 back in June 2024. Even though more episodes are on the way, there's some bittersweet news about part 7.

The Upshaws. (L to R) Wanda Sykes as Lucretia, Mike Epps as Bennie in episode 602 of The Upshaws | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

The Upshaws part 7 will be the final season

As Netflix confirmed, The Upshaws part 7 will be the beloved sitcom's final season. We'll be saying farewell to the Upshaw family with the 12-episode final season. Since Netflix has said that part 7 will be the final season and will contain 12 episodes, it's unlikely that those episodes will be split up into further parts. Part 7's 12 episodes will be the show's largest drop.

While Netflix has yet to announce a release date for part 7, the streamer revealed that "the sitcom’s farewell run will air after part 6," hinting that a potential drop later this year could be in the cards. The series does tend to stick to a one part per year release pattern, though part 3 and part 4 previously both released in 2023, in February and August. Perhaps part 7 could arrive by fall 2025.

The cast and crew were still hard at work filming episodes as of mid-December per an Instagram video series star Kim Fields posted with on-screen son Jermelle Simon. According to the ticketing website 1iota, tapings for the final season pick back up on Jan. 16 after the holiday break and are set to continue through March 20, 2025, which will likely be the filming of the series finale.

Because it's a multi-cam comedy, post-production doesn't take quite as long as it would on a single-cam comedy or even a drama series. The filming wrap date in late March lends to the 12 episodes of the final season potentially coming later this year. We will be sure to share more updates with fans as they are announced, but for now, make sure to catch all 10 episodes of part 6.

Watch The Upshaws only on Netflix.