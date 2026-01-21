The Upshaws part 7 episode 12 recap: Letting go is the hardest part

The Upshaws series finale opens with Lucretia and Bennie reviewing underwhelming offers for the garage. The moment is interrupted when Frank and the Upshaw kids parade in with fresh luggage, each of them gearing up for a different adventure.

Regina quickly shifts focus when she confronts Aaliyah about a parking ticket. Aaliyah casually suggests Regina make it “go away.” Unimpressed, Regina sends her to her room. She’s not using her governing power that way.

As the house clears out, Bennie and Regina finally have a quiet moment. Regina admits she’s struggling with the idea of everyone leaving. Bennie admits he’s having difficulty with losing the shop. Still, they reassure each other that they’re solid. They’ve survived worse.

Bennie’s mother, Glodine, barges in. Last seen scamming the family, Glodine reveals she’s been secretly close with Maya, which is how she learned Bennie is selling the garage.

Later at the shop, Bennie pressures a potential buyer while Lucretia tries to slow him down. Glodine appears, appalled that Bennie would sell and offers help with his money problems. Lucretia shuts it down immediately. She knows Glodine hasn’t changed and never will.

The Upshaws. (L to R) Kim Fields as Regina, Mike Epps as Bennie in episode 712 of The Upshaws | Cr. Lisa Rose/Netflix © 2025

Back at the house, Regina and Glodine still fight some tension in spite of trying to get along. Meanwhile, Aaliyah comes downstairs asking for more bags, rattling off what she’s packed. Regina realizes she needs to intervene and heads upstairs to repack properly.

Lucretia storms into the kitchen with the buyer’s offer literally hitting Bennie over the head with it. Bennie refuses to sign. It’s not enough. Lucretia redirects her anger toward Glodine and scolds her for the way she raised Bennie before storming out.

Glodine invites Bennie to sit, lamenting the loss of the shop before revealing she uncovered a secret. The money Lucretia’s accountant stole from her, back in part 4, was partially recovered. There is more than enough to save the garage. All Bennie has to do is aid her in retrieve it by helping her impersonate Lucretia. When Bennie sees the number, he’s in.

At a solicitor’s office, Glodine poses as Lucretia in a tracksuit and cane while Bennie pretends to be Frank. Their con unravels quickly when they run into the real Lucretia and Frank in the elevator.

Back home, Aaliyah talks travel plans with Savannah. Maya zooms through the house on self-propelled luggage, pestering Regina about her own non-existent trip. Bennie storms in accusing Lucretia of lying, but Regina immediately clocks his Frank disguise.

Lucretia rushes in accusing Bennie of stealing her money and exposes Glodine’s plan. Regina clears the room and tells Bennie to explain. Bennie admits he took the money, arguing it wouldn’t matter to Lucretia but would change his family’s life. Lucretia tells them to keep the check. It’s worth it if she never has to deal with them again. Then she delivers an ultimatum. Regina has to choose. Her husband or her sister. Bennie assumes his wife will always stick by him.

Instead, Regina asks if she and the kids can stay with Lucretia until things settle. Bernard offers his apartment, saying he can stay with Hector. The room turns on Bennie instantly. Regina rushes into the kitchen in a huff where Althea has been quietly waiting. Bennie pursues her claiming she’ll forgive him. Lucretia follows, announcing the house has been sold. The buyer is Tasha, Bennie’s baby mama.

Tasha appears, wishing Bennie nothing but misery before telling everyone to get him. Family and friends alike emerge with torches and pitchforks. Then everything snaps back. It was all Bennie’s guilt-ridden fantasy. In reality, he’s still standing in the kitchen with Glodine, who asks if he’s in or out. Bennie tells her to leave. Shocked by his answer, she says she’s disappointed in how he turned out. After she leaves, Bennie takes the recovery letter to Lucretia.

The Upshaws. (L to R) Mike Epps as Bennie, Kim Fields as Regina in episode 712 of The Upshaws. Cr. Lisa Rose/Netflix © 2026

That night, Bennie and Regina sit at the table as he prepares to sign the deal. Regina suggests taking out a loan against the house to save the shop. Bennie is moved but refuses. He won’t risk their home. Through tears, he assures her they’ll be fine. They’ll do something new. At the garage, the family holds a last hoorah. The kids reflect on losing something that always felt permanent.

Meanwhile, Tony discusses future jobs with Regina. Davis is content and offers Bennie side work. Kelvin and Savannah reconnect. Althea even pitches teaming up with Noah on a cookbook. Lucretia tries convincing Frank they can buy Bennie another garage. Frank firmly says no. They’re all moving forward. Regina makes a toast, honoring what the garage meant to the family.

A month later, life has changed. Bernard and Sydney watch Hector struggle to adjust to beach life in San Diego. Frank and Lucretia enjoy their cruise until Nathan, Lucretia’s old friend, accidentally knocks her into the ocean. Aaliyah thrives in Paris with a host family which has an eerily similar dynamic to the Upshaws from part 1.

Back in Indiana, Bennie runs a mobile car repair service with Tony and Kelvin. At home, Maya asks about her birthday party. Bennie suggests the Lotus Room, calling back to the pilot episode. Maya storms off, claiming she can’t wait to leave Indiana. Bennie and Regina acknowledge that it never gets easier. The problems just change. Bennie, wanting to take Regina’s mind off their current problems, puts on music. They dance as The Upshaws theme plays. It’s been a fun ride. Goodbye, Upshaws.

