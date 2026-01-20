The Upshaws part 7 episode 7 recap: Everything between this family is debatable

In The Upshaws part 7 episode 7, Tony asks the group at poker night whether he should take Alfonzo’s offer from the previous episode. The general consensus is that it’s Tony’s call, which is less than helpful given his long history of avoiding decision-making.

The next morning, Lucretia and Bennie are at home brainstorming ways to bring new clients into the garage. Lucretia begrudgingly agrees to see if Frank has any wealthy friends worth calling. That conversation is interrupted when Regina rushes in with Maya, who was “relocating” some of Spencer’s campaign signs. Regina insists it is morally fine if Maya removes them and Regina only drives.

Regina and Lucretia’s sister Althea walks in shortly after, suitcase in hand. She decides to stay at a nice hotel instead of with either of her sisters. Her standards supersede either of their living situations. Regina tells Althea to take some of Spencer's signs to dump in the hotel trash. Althea agrees it’s a good idea since no one would connect the Upshaws to a high-class hotel.

Regina then presses Lucretia for any dirt on Spencer. Lucretia shuts that down immediately, explaining she cannot reveal anything because Spencer is Frank’s client. This pushes Regina to pivot, suggesting Althea might know someone in Spencer’s circle since they are both socialites. Althea agrees to ask around.

The Upshaws. (L to R) Wanda Sykes as Lucretia, Mike Estime as Tony, Mike Epps as Bennie, Leonard Earl Howze as Davis in episode 707 of The Upshaws | Cr. Lisa Rose/Netflix © 2026

Bernard is unloading groceries into his new apartment when he discovers Lucretia removed every appliance. Lucretia arrives to explain that since Bernard has no lease and pays no rent, she is under no obligation to provide amenities. Bernard points out that he was recently living in a gym, so nothing about this setup is going to scare him off.

That night, Bennie is in the backyard medicating when Aaliyah catches him. She assures him she won’t snitch and is just grabbing tea before bed. Aaliyah asks if Bennie is awake because he’s worried about Tony taking Alfonzo’s offer. Bennie admits he is, but says he cannot tell Tony what to do. He invites Aaliyah to grab snacks and join him in the living room. They settle on competitive dart throwing, intending to fall asleep, but quickly find themselves fully invested.

The following morning, Lucretia and Regina surprise Althea at her hotel. Althea tries rushing them out, but it’s too late. Spencer steps into the room in a bathrobe, revealing he spent the night there.

Lucretia is disgusted. She lays into Althea for sleeping with the man who sabotaged her business and is actively working to sink Regina’s campaign. Spencer, unfazed, points out that he and Althea are consenting adults and that nothing they are doing is anyone else’s concern. He gives the sisters the room, leaving them to sort through the damage.

Once he’s gone, Regina admits her true plan. She expected Althea to sleep with Spencer. The entire plan hinged on pillow talk. Regina wants details she can use to level the playing field. Lucretia is revolted, not just by the plan, but by how casually Regina used her sister. She makes it clear she wants no part of whatever comes next and removes herself entirely.

Althea then drops her own bomb. She did get enough information to bury Spencer. She just refuses to share it with Regina. With that, she kicks Regina out, drawing a firm boundary Regina did not expect.

That night, Bennie and Aaliyah continue their dart-based bonding ritual. Bennie half-heartedly looks up how much it would cost to hire a replacement if Tony takes Alfonzo’s offer, but he chooses to stay present with Aaliyah instead. Gambling over sports with your child is still quality time.

Regina, meanwhile, is not done pushing. She shows up to Althea’s room again, this time armed with a Fudgy the Whale cake as a peace offering. What Regina does not realize is that Althea was relentlessly mocked with that nickname growing up. Regina launches into an apology that is overdone and deeply unconvincing. Althea sees through it immediately. Rather than engage, she offers Regina something more useful than dirt.

If Regina gets on stage and plays ugly, she is no better than Spencer. If she wins by becoming him, then the win means nothing. Regina has to win it her way or not at all. Regina leaves the conversation empty-handed, no closer to victory, and no more at peace.

The Upshaws. Wanda Sykes as Lucretia in episode 707 of The Upshaws | Cr. Lisa Rose/Netflix © 2026

That evening, Bernard shows up to Bennie and Aaliyah’s late-night dart watching via an invite from Bennie. He immediately launches into a fresh grievance, revealing that Lucretia not only cut his power but installed a lock on the thermostat. Aaliyah is instantly irritated when Bennie casually mentions that he also invited Maya down to join them. Aaliyah storms out.

Bennie follows her, confused about what just shifted. Aaliyah, armed with her usual sarcasm, explains that this was their thing. Not a family thing. Not a forced bonding moment. It was something that belonged to the two of them, and Bennie ruined it by trying to turn it into an opportunity to get points with all his kids, minus the still absent Kelvin.

Bennie pushes back, pointing out that he sees Aaliyah all the time and doesn’t see the problem. Aaliyah fires back that being around is not the same as spending time. She wanted to hang out with him. She even adjusted her sleep schedule to make sure they had that time together. That realization lands for Bennie.

Aaliyah takes the opening to point out that Regina is just as guilty of ignoring her. Bennie snaps, not at Aaliyah but at the narrative. He insists Regina is not ignoring her. She is living her life. She is more than a wife and mother. She is chasing something that matters to her and could help people. That does not make her absent.

The next day at the garage, Davis helps Bennie with a car when Tony turns up, announcing he is turning down Alfonzo’s offer. Bennie is relieved at the news as Davis steps out.

Back at Bernard’s apartment, he’s hanging laundry when Lucretia appears, admittedly impressed. She offers him a lease at a reasonable rate and restores the utilities and amenities. More importantly, she commits to setting aside part of his rent as savings for Sydney. If they keep going the way they have, she knows resentment is inevitable. Bernard agrees this is a fair deal.

At the debate that night, Bennie and Tony commiserate over Davis now accepting Alfonzo’s job offer. Regina and Spencer take the stage. Spencer launches calculated attacks designed to trip Regina up. Regina counters with policy and real-world issues. After learning Althea slept with Spencer, Bennie gets an idea and spills water on Althea’s white top, visibly rattling Spencer just long enough for Regina to seize control of the debate.

Afterward, Regina celebrates the win. Even Aaliyah admits she is impressed. Bennie stays behind, quietly confirming with Aaliyah that darts are still on. Just the two of them.

