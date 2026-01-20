The Upshaws part 7 episode 8 recap: Changes have to be made for progress

Lucretia discovers Bennie in the kitchen cooking breakfast and attempts to test her new pepper spray on him. It fails. She explains the purchase is due to Bennie replacing Davis at the garage with a new hire, Vincent, an ex-con. Bennie counters that the garage now receives state funding for employing Vincent, calling it a brilliant economic move.

Bernard arrives shortly after, freshly back from San Diego after celebrating Sydney’s birthday. Maya quickly joins, asking if anyone wants to buy chocolate for her dance team fundraiser. The top earner wins a free Xbox, which suddenly makes Bennie very invested in her success.

Regina joins the party with actual news. After the debate, she is officially leading in the polls. With momentum on her side, Regina and Maya head out together to canvas neighborhoods, sell chocolate, and capitalize on the moment.

At the garage, Davis drops by to brag about being his own boss at Alfonzo’s. Lucretia is surprised by the pride she feels watching him take control of his life. That moment is cut short when Vincent enters the front, casually explaining he hotwired a car to move it into the bay. He adds that he is still adjusting to civilian life.

Lucretia immediately voices concern about Vincent having access to their tools. Bennie waves it off, explaining Vincent was only incarcerated for “man’s laughter.” Lucretia corrects him by pointing out that putting those words together describes an entirely different crime.

Vincent steps in to clarify. His conviction stemmed from an act of self-defense. One bad night cost him 15 years. The honesty disarms Lucretia, who admits she did not know the full story. Vincent lays on the flattery, and she softens toward him.

At a local dry cleaner, Regina stops in to secure another vote. When she promises the streetlights on his block will work once she is in office, the owner agrees and proudly posts one of her flyers. Maya, however, questions whether Regina can actually follow through on the promises she is making.

Back at the garage, Vincent entertains Bennie, Tony, and Lucretia with stories from prison, focusing exclusively on the positives. Lucretia asks Vincent if he thinks he has one more “man’s laughter” in him, just for Bennie. Tony enters from the bay and realizes everyone was on break enjoying coffee without him. Vincent immediately jumps in to help Tony get started on the next car, eager to show he is there to work.

Before Vincent heads out, Lucretia stops him and offers to speak with Frank. As a lawyer, she believes Frank might be able to look into Vincent’s case and determine whether he has grounds for a wrongful conviction claim.

The Upshaws. (L to R) Kim Fields as Regina, Dawan Owens as Dr. Webber in episode 708 of The Upshaws | Cr. Lisa Rose/Netflix © 2026

At the clinic, Regina attempts to quietly slide in an hour late for her shift. Dr. Webber clocks her instantly, asking whether she still works there. Regina tries to bluff her way through it, insisting she has been around all morning. Dr. Webber is not buying it.

He tells Regina he fully supports her run for office, but not at the expense of her responsibilities. Regina agrees, acknowledging she has been taking advantage of his generosity. She immediately gets to work making confirmation calls, though she cannot help slipping into campaign mode.

Elsewhere, Aaliyah, Bernard, and Savannah canvass neighborhoods for Regina. One door opens and Bernard immediately recognizes the man standing there. Before he can process it, Hector, Bernard’s on-again, off-again boyfriend, appears behind him. Bernard realizes too late that this is the same man who ditched him midway through a date. The awkwardness overwhelms the interaction, and the trio leaves after Bernard confidently humiliates himself.

At school, Maya has turned her chocolate fundraiser into a full-blown operation. She has recruited classmates to sell on her behalf, promising access to her Xbox once she wins. When the lunch lady, Ms. Ella, tries to shut it down, Maya counters by offering her a position in the city council cafeteria. Ms. Ella shakes her head, muttering that the real problem with kids like Maya is their parents. She is not wrong.

Back at the garage, Tony finishes a car and decides to clock out early. He tells Bennie he deserves the same flexibility and respect Vincent keeps receiving. Bennie claims Tony is only feeling this way because of Davis bragging about being his own boss. Trying to smooth things over, Bennie promises Tony a title and sends him off to lunch.

Back at the clinic, Regina presents herself as the model office manager when Dr. Webber returns from lunch. He thanks her for her professionalism and heads off to see patients. The moment he disappears, Lucretia pops up, and Regina flips her patient board around to reveal campaign strategy. The waiting room is not full of patients at all. It is full of campaign volunteers.

Regina tries converting the single person actually waiting to see the doctor when Dr. Webber reappears and catches her in the act. He tells Regina he needs to replace her. He believes she will win the election, and when she does, she will be even less present. The clinic needs someone committed the way Regina used to be.

Regina realizes he is right and resigns. Dr. Webber corrects her. He is firing her. Regina starts to protest until he explains that being fired means she qualifies for unemployment during the final weeks of the election. Regina agrees she has been fired.

On the Upshaw porch, Hector unloads on Aaliyah and Savannah about his dissatisfaction with life. No relationship. A struggling business. A daughter living across the country. Bernard admits the happiest he has felt was during his visit to San Diego with Sydney. Aaliyah states the obvious. Bernard should move.

Regina arrives home dragging Maya behind her after detention. She scolds Maya for making promises she cannot keep with her chocolate sales. Maya fires back that Regina has been doing the exact same thing. Regina hustles Maya inside, the frustration she once aimed at Aaliyah now fully redirected.

At the garage, Bennie chats with Vincent about the podcast he hosted while incarcerated. Tony walks in asking where they have been. Bennie explains they went to lunch. Tony points out that he was sent to get lunch.

Tony explodes, unloading years of resentment about being overlooked and underappreciated. When Lucretia enters needing to discuss Vincent, Tony turns on her too, accusing her of thriving on power and conflict. He storms out.

Lucretia refocuses. Frank investigated Vincent’s story. It was a lie. Vincent is dangerous, and given their track record with unhappy employees, the situation is untenable. Neither Lucretia nor Bennie wants to be the one to fire him. The solution is brutal and efficient. Tony gets his promotion. His first task is firing Vincent.

Catch all episodes of The Upshaws now streaming on Netflix.