The Vampire Lestat, episode 3 recap and review: Brutality given is brutality earned

The first two episodes of The Vampire Lestat left this writer wanting more. More of Lestat de Lioncourt’s origin story. More of Louis de Pointe du Lac as the capitalist vampire working through decades of grief and regret. And especially more of David Molloy being a sassy little so-and-so. If that's what you're looking for, this episode, titled “Toronto,” will give you all of that and then some.

The most important part of this episode was witnessing Lestat talk about meeting his first love, Nicolas De Lenfent. They knew each other previously, but this was the first time they met outside of their town. Here, they could be together. Things with them were hot and heavy until Lestat's maker, Magnus, kidnapped Lestat.

Magnus was obsessed with Lestat in a way that would creep anyone out. After abducting Lestat and turning him, Magnus keeps Lestat captive for a month. After he was done, Magnus killed himself in front of him. Something that Lestat doesn’t seem to think is a big deal as he retells this story to Molloy.

"Eyes closed, mouth distorted. What struck my heart was the way that his whole body leaned into the music." Lestat about Nicolas

Joseph Potter as Nicholas De Lenfent in Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat. Photo Credit: Sophie Giraud/AMC

While all of this is happening, Dan Molloy thinks he has finally cracked the Vampire Lestat. He even made him cry. After all this time, Dan believed he had finally won. Boy, was he wrong. What was really happening was that Lestat was using a telepathic vampire prank.

In the real world, all the humans saw were Lestat and Dan staring at each other for half an hour. All of that vulnerability that could have remade Dan Molloy's legend in his field wasn’t recorded. But Lestat got something out of it. It seems like he needed to talk about the first person he loved and how he had to watch him go mad and die. And while that may have been cruel to Dan, it wasn’t unwarranted. Plus, as Lestat said, “Serving c**t has its consequences.”

Damien Atkins as Magnus in Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat. Photo Credit: Photo Credit: Sophie Giraud/AMC

Ravenous review

I had to pause this episode as I watched to write part of this article because this was Lestat at his most brutal. Yes, he’s probably done worse throughout his lifetime, but this was personal. Letstat wanted to hurt Molloy in a way that he’d never get over for constantly asking about his stammer in a seemingly mocking manner. And, honestly, I can’t say that Dan didn’t deserve it. Even still, that was savage.

As I mentioned in my release date article, I knew that Louis wouldn’t pass up the opportunity to get revenge on Bruce/Killer for hurting Claudia. What I didn’t expect was for Louis to go Mortal Kombat on him. The scene quickly turned emotional when Louis pulled out the pages from Claudia's diary about the time Bruce hurt her.

Jacob Anderson as Louis De Point Du Lac in Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat. Photo Credit: Sophie Giraud/AMC

This scene will trigger a lot of people watching because they might know what Claudia went through at the hands of a monster. I'm not talking about Bruce’s vampirism making him a monster. I am referring to him taking advantage of someone and doing something that regular men do to show their "power." It was difficult to watch, so I can only imagine what it's like for someone who went through something like this.

While Louis is reading, Lestat is seeing visions of Magnus and reliving the month-long abuse that he endured. It was hinted at through Lestat's story to Molloy, but it was unclear if it was true because he's known to embellish things. However, after seeing what he went through, fans will come to understand the Vampire Lestat a little bit more. And we still have more episodes to go. What comes next may be more tragic than what just happened.

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