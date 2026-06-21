The Vampire Lestat episode 3 release time by time zone and what to expect

You can say whatever you want about Lestat and his mother’s relationship, but you can’t deny that Lestat has a way with words. Even I was left a little less creeped out at the end of episode 2 of The Vampire Lestat.
Viewers learned that his mother, Gabrielle, was the only one in his family who believed in him and were reminded that incestuous relationships were common in his era. Lestat even uses the Bible to prove his point. It’s still creepy, but “Toledo” gave viewers a much-needed explanation. However, there’s definitely more to the story, and we should learn about it in episode 3. Keep scrolling to learn how you can watch The Vampire Lestat in your area.
The Vampire Lestat, season 1, episode 3, release date and time
The Vampire Lestat season 1, episode 3, titled "Toronto," is set to premiere in the US on Sunday, June 21, at 9 p.m. ET on AMC and AMC+. Below are the release times for other places worldwide.
- Hawaii: 3:00 p.m. HST on Sunday, June 21
- Alaska: 5:00 p.m. AKDT on Sunday, June 21
- West Coast of the US: 6:00 p.m. PT on Sunday, June 21
- Mountain time: 7:00 p.m. MT on Sunday, June 21
- Midwest of the US: 8:00 p.m. CT on Sunday, June 21
- East Coast of the US: 9:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 21
- Canada (Crave): 9:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 21
- Brazil: 10:00 p.m. BRT on Sunday, June 21
- Portugal and Western Europe: 2:00 a.m. WEST on Monday, June 22
- UK (Sky Atlantic): 3:00 a.m. GMT on Monday, June 22
- Spain and Central Europe: 4:00 a.m. CEST on Monday, June 22
- Bulgaria and Eastern Europe: 4:00 a.m. EEST on Monday, June 22
- India: 7:30 a.m. IST on Monday, June 22
- New Zealand (Neon): 3:00 p.m. NZST on Monday, June 22
What to expect in episode 3 of The Vampire Lestat
According to images from Bleeding Cool News, Armand will make an appearance in "Toronto." From the pictures, it looks like his feature will be in the form of a flashback. Fans of Interview with the Vampire know that he and Lestat knew each other before Louis de Pointe du Lac came onto the scene. The flashback in this episode could be about their first encounters.
Another picture in the Bleeding Cool article is another of Lestat’s friends/lovers, Nicolas De Lenfent (who you can see below). As someone who didn’t read Anne Rice’s books, I can’t wait to see how their relationship plays into who Lestat becomes. Maybe this is the guy who taught Lestat what it means to love someone. Well, someone other than his mother.
It will be interesting to see how Louis goes after Bruce (aka Killer). It may seem like Louis hasn’t made a decision, but come on. There’s no way that he doesn’t go after the person who abused Claudia (season 1 of Interview with the Vampire "A vile hunger for your hammering heart").
Louis feels like he failed Claudia by turning her without telling her the consequences and also letting her die in the vampire court. Killing Bruce won't bring Claudia back or stop the pain he feels, but he can get some retribution. However, as I’m typing this, I’m wondering if this is the fight where Louis loses his leg.
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