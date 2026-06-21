The Vampire Lestat episode 3 release time by time zone and what to expect

You can say whatever you want about Lestat and his mother’s relationship, but you can’t deny that Lestat has a way with words. Even I was left a little less creeped out at the end of episode 2 of The Vampire Lestat.

Viewers learned that his mother, Gabrielle, was the only one in his family who believed in him and were reminded that incestuous relationships were common in his era. Lestat even uses the Bible to prove his point. It’s still creepy, but “Toledo” gave viewers a much-needed explanation. However, there’s definitely more to the story, and we should learn about it in episode 3. Keep scrolling to learn how you can watch The Vampire Lestat in your area.

The Vampire Lestat, season 1, episode 3, release date and time

The Vampire Lestat season 1, episode 3, titled "Toronto," is set to premiere in the US on Sunday, June 21, at 9 p.m. ET on AMC and AMC+. Below are the release times for other places worldwide.

Hawaii: 3:00 p.m. HST on Sunday, June 21

Alaska: 5:00 p.m. AKDT on Sunday, June 21

West Coast of the US: 6:00 p.m. PT on Sunday, June 21

Mountain time: 7:00 p.m. MT on Sunday, June 21

Midwest of the US: 8:00 p.m. CT on Sunday, June 21

East Coast of the US: 9:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 21

Canada (Crave): 9:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 21

Brazil: 10:00 p.m. BRT on Sunday, June 21

Portugal and Western Europe: 2:00 a.m. WEST on Monday, June 22

UK (Sky Atlantic): 3:00 a.m. GMT on Monday, June 22

Spain and Central Europe: 4:00 a.m. CEST on Monday, June 22

Bulgaria and Eastern Europe: 4:00 a.m. EEST on Monday, June 22

India: 7:30 a.m. IST on Monday, June 22

New Zealand (Neon): 3:00 p.m. NZST on Monday, June 22

What to expect in episode 3 of The Vampire Lestat

According to images from Bleeding Cool News, Armand will make an appearance in "Toronto." From the pictures, it looks like his feature will be in the form of a flashback. Fans of Interview with the Vampire know that he and Lestat knew each other before Louis de Pointe du Lac came onto the scene. The flashback in this episode could be about their first encounters.

Another picture in the Bleeding Cool article is another of Lestat’s friends/lovers, Nicolas De Lenfent (who you can see below). As someone who didn’t read Anne Rice’s books, I can’t wait to see how their relationship plays into who Lestat becomes. Maybe this is the guy who taught Lestat what it means to love someone. Well, someone other than his mother.

Joseph Potter as Nicholas De Lenfent in Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat. Photo Credit: Sophie Giraud/AMC

It will be interesting to see how Louis goes after Bruce (aka Killer). It may seem like Louis hasn’t made a decision, but come on. There’s no way that he doesn’t go after the person who abused Claudia (season 1 of Interview with the Vampire "A vile hunger for your hammering heart").

Louis feels like he failed Claudia by turning her without telling her the consequences and also letting her die in the vampire court. Killing Bruce won't bring Claudia back or stop the pain he feels, but he can get some retribution. However, as I’m typing this, I’m wondering if this is the fight where Louis loses his leg.