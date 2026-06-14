The Vampire Lestat season 1 episode 2 release time by time zone and what to expect

If you enjoyed Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire on AMC, then the premiere of The Vampire Lestat didn’t disappoint. The show had all of the phenomenal acting that fans have come to love. And, most importantly, Lestat (played by Sam Reid) was the sassy troublemaker that we’ve come to know. As an added bonus, the season debut showed that viewers have a lot to learn about Lestat’s past.

As the premiere continues, viewers see flashes of Lestat’s life before he was turned into a vampire. Most of those moments are triggered by Daniel Molloy asking him questions about his childhood. Among the queries is about him having a stutter. It’s a question that will likely be answered in a flashback, but it won’t be coming from Lestat’s mouth.

One of the important parts of the episode came at the end of the episode as Lestat revealed that he’s a vampire to his bandmates. Sadly, it wasn’t accidental, and it wasn’t subtle. He burst through the door, feeding on another vampire. As everyone in the room stood shocked, he exited by flying out of the window. Again, it wasn’t subtle, but this will cause him all sorts of trouble in the next episode. Keep scrolling to learn how you can find out how his bandmates react.

The Vampire Lestat, season 1 episode 2 release date and time

The Vampire Lestat season 1, episode 2 (titled “Toledo”) is set to premiere in the US on Sunday, June 14, at 9 p.m. ET on AMC and AMC+. Below are the release times for other places worldwide. Unfortunately, the series is not available to stream in many major countries and regions.

Hawaii: 3:00 p.m. HST on Sunday, June 14

Alaska: 5:00 p.m. AKDT on Sunday, June 14

West Coast of the US: 6:00 p.m. PT on Sunday, June 14

Mountain time: 7:00 p.m. MT on Sunday, June 14

Midwest of the US: 8:00 p.m. CT on Sunday, June 14

East Coast of the US: 9:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 14

Canada: 9:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 14

Australia: 11 a.m. AEST on Monday, June 15

What to expect in episode 2 of The Vampire Lestat

At the end of the episode, fans unfamiliar with this story witness Lesta’s very Game of Thrones-like relationship with his mother/lover, Gabrielle de Lioncourt. Granted, the lover part could be false, but it looks questionable at best.

The second episode of The Vampire Lestat should explain exactly what their relationship was like before Lestat was turned and why he cursed/gifted his mother with vampirism. However, no matter what the explanation is, it seems like this will be the one bond creepier than Jaime and Cersei Lannister.

For more on Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat, stay tuned!