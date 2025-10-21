The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 ending explained

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 concludes with episode 7, "Solaz Del Mar" where our heroes Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) attempt to leave Spain only to find their plans disrupted yet again.

Let's begin our recap of the final episode of Daryl Dixon season 3 with Daryl and Paz teaming up to rescue Justina and Elena in Barcelona where old Spanish royalty still reigns supreme.

The two are able to infiltrate the party where all the young women chosen from other Ofrendas and communities are gathered to be chosen by young eligible men. At the same party we have walkers used for entertainment yet again, only this time dressed in French Versailles costumes, propped like puppets on a stage.

Candela Saitta as Justina in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3, episode 2 - Photo Credit: Manuel Fernandez-Valdes/AMC

Daryl and Paz divide and conquer, leaving nothing but chaos in their wake. The walkers get freed and kill the King and Queen. Fires erupt, Paz is rescued by Elena from her wicked husband Guillermo and Justina is rescued!

We have to give props to Justina for trying to save herself. She has been a fighter since the first episode. This does make us wonder how far the King and Queen's influence had spread in the country. With them gone, what happens now?

Daryl and Paz part ways, having become true friends and allies throughout the ordeal. Paz finds her happy ending reuniting with her girlfriend and her son.

Candela Saitta as Justina, Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier, Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, Hugo Arbués as Roberto - The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon _ Season 3 - Photo Credit: Manuel Fernandez-Valdes/AMC

Finally, it's time for Justina to reunite with Roberto, but things have gotten complicated back home. Fede's lie has been exposed, and the lives of Carol, Antonio and Roberto are now at risk.

But considering all the trouble Daryl and Carol have caused Fede since their arrival, he's willing to let them go. That is if they can rescue Roberto who is chained in the town square with no weapons and walkers.

The future looks bleak until Daryl arrives guns a blazing. But it is Justina's speech, her words, that really reach through the town and it's people. It's strong enough to have everyone turn on her uncle.

You'd think with Fede getting arrested, and the boat packed and ready to go the next morning would be how the season ends, but nope the night is still young. After convincing his mother to free him, Fede goes to the beach to kill Daryl in revenge.

A scuffle ensues; Carol, Roberto, Justina, and Antonio try to help, but one stray bullet leads to the boat catching on fire. The group has no choice but to look on as the one thing they've spent all season trying to repair and prepare for their departure to the United States goes down in flames.

But unbeknownst to them, Codron looks on, noticing the flames. Does this mean he will be reuniting with Daryl and Carol, or will he simply go on his way?

With one season left in the series, how will Daryl and Carol get home? Will Antonio, Roberto and Justina survive the journey with them?

Stream The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 on AMC and AMC+.