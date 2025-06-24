The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 set to premiere in September

If you’re ready for more from the world of The Walking Dead, there’s some exciting news. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 will arrive before the year comes to an end.

The first season of this series picked up in France, and we only got Daryl’s part of the story. This was despite the original plan to bring us a spinoff series with both Daryl and Carol. Well, the second season made up for that, as Carol found Daryl, and the two journeyed Europe together.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 will continue that pairing — something we never thought we’d love so much when the original series aired at first! They continue to find their way home, but is there a chance for them to actual live again after years of survival?

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon - The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon _ Season 3 - Photo Credit: Manuel Fernandez-Valdes/AMC

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 premiere date

Get Sunday, Sept. 7 in your diary, according to Variety. That’s when The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 will air on AMC and on AMC+. As usual, the episodes will air at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC before going to the streaming platform, and they will be released weekly because the series is on the cable channel first.

The trailer for the season has been released, giving us an insight into what to expect. The journey home isn’t going to be easy, but I don’t think they ever expected it to be.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon continues the journey across Europe

While the first two seasons have been set in France, it looks like the third season will take them to a new location, as they head to Spain. This is the beauty of this specific spinoff series, as it allows us to see how the rest of the world tackled the zombie virus.

The two are still fighting to survive, but they also want to live. They’ve spent the last decade just attempting to get through one day to the next, but there is a chance of life in Spain. This country seems to have handle the apocalypse different to everywhere else, but it’s only a matter of time before all turns on their head, right?

It’s not a straight journey home, either. The two will need to go further from America before they can get back to it, and that could take them to new locations in future seasons. After all, we’re sure that this isn’t going to be the end of Daryl and Carol’s story.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 premieres on Sunday, Sept. 7 at 9/8c on AMC and streams the following day on AMC+.