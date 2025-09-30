The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3: Who are Los Primitivos?

It was only a matter of time before the unknown villains donning animal skulls from the beginning of the season would return. And boy did they return with a vengeance.

In The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3, episode 4 "La Justicia Fronteriza," Fede and his people find themselves under attack by one of the more violent groups ever seen in The Walking Dead Universe.

At the beginning of the season, not long after Daryl and Carol find themselves shipwrecked in an unknown country, members of the unhinged and barbaric group, later to be called Los Primitivos, would raid said ship, somehow missing our heroes hiding in almost plain sight. What no one could expect was just how horrific the group was and how many people willingly lived like this.

Throughout TWDU, we've come to question why anyone would resort to eating human flesh or why anyone would dress and act like walkers. But we were flabbergasted to see just how many people were in the Los Primitivos group.

Their attack on Fede and his people came swiftly and unexpectedly. Arriving in attire and vehicles akin to the Mad Max franchise, they were able to break through the gate to the walled town and wreak havoc by use of old-world weapons, no guns, and excessive rage.

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier - The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon _ Season 3, Episode 4 - Photo Credit: Manuel Fernandez-Valdes/AMC

It seemed as though no matter how often Fede and his people got the upper hand, more and more attackers were coming. Flooding the streets with screams and blood, surely the envy of even the fastest zombies in any franchise.

The battle seemed unending, as we watched with bated breath as to who would survive or die in this massacre. Just when we thought things would calm down, this group would launch walkers on fire from a catapult at a distance.

It's a miracle that the core cast of characters survived, with only Fede getting wounded. But the casualties are nothing to shy away from.

Aside from the chaos that seemed relentless, the battle gave us the opportunity to see how each of the core cast responded, with Fede remaining strong and brave even in the face of his injury. Of all those who died and retreated, one was captured, and through the little information given, we come to learn that the group called themselves the Los Primitivos.

Óscar Jaenada as Fede - The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon _ Season 3, Episode 3 - Photo Credit: Carla Oset/AMC

They desired the town, the supplies, the location. But their numbers could be anywhere from a handful to thousands.

I find it hard to believe thousands of people surviving the apocalypse would choose to dress, act, and live this way, but the fact remains, they will probably return with more numbers. While the battle itself was one for the record books, there is no denying that the new-age weapons were what gave Fede and his people the upper hand.

By this point, we already know Fede dislikes Roberto and his father, Antonio. Justina had left with Guillermo back to El Alcazar, so Roberto's anger is understandable.

However, there is no denying that the deal made for the weapons saved everyone. The means of what they traded is deeply frowned upon, and a better system needs to be in place.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3, episode 5, airs on October 5 at 9/8c on AMC and AMC+.